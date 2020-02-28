Why Altered Carbon Season 2 Has Way Less Nudity Than Season 1

My place on the violence and the nudity is that Altered Carbon is to be an unflinching present, however that ought to be in service of the story. Season 1, the story took you to locations the place that was very a lot part of the thriller. The thriller of Season 1 was taking you to the pink mild district, taking you to intercourse employees, taking you to Bancroft and prostitute’s flesh and . Season 2, that is not the place the thriller went. So to create scenes simply to be exhibiting nudity…it is not like I really feel this sequence is making an attempt to be Purple Shoe Diaries. The intercourse and violence ought to service the story…I don’t assume Altered Carbon purposely got down to be much less R-rated.