Why Amber Heard And Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit Will No Longer Include Winona Ryder

Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit within the U.Ok. has taken one other attention-grabbing flip, not due to what occurred, however due to what is going to now not be occurring. Whereas we had been anticipating one thing of a showdown of Johnny Depp’s former companions to happen throughout the trial, that won’t happen, as Depp’s aspect has now determined to not name both Winona Ryder or Vanessa Paradis within the case. Depp’s barrister David Sherborne knowledgeable the court docket that there was merely no want to listen to from them.
Winona Ryder was scheduled to testify by way of a video hyperlink on Wednesday however it appears the remainder of the proceedings ran lengthy and her testimony was delayed. Vanessa Paradis was scheduled to testify in the present day. Each girls offered pre-trial statements wherein they each claimed Johnny Depp had by no means been violent in direction of them. Depp’s libel lawsuit in opposition to The Solar surrounds a 2018 article wherein the actor was known as a “wife-beater,” following allegations made by Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard.
For the reason that preliminary allegations that led to The Solar article had been made by Heard, and Johnny Depp’s protection is that he was by no means violent in direction of the actress, Deadline stories that the choice was made that the testimony of Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis was merely not wanted.
Whereas it appears that evidently initially, the concept was to make use of the testimony of Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis to point out a sample of conduct that Johnny Depp was not violent, the sensation now could be that the case wants to easily reply to the allegations made by Amber Heard, and that merely displaying that the actor was not violent beforehand will not be adequate. The Solar’s protection, on this case, is that the assertion is true, primarily based on Amber Heard’s public feedback, so there’s actually nothing that Paradis or Ryder can add to that.
Whereas Winona Ryder testifying on Johnny Depp’s behalf actually would have been attention-grabbing and might need revealed some beforehand unknown particulars about their relationship, one wonders if something mentioned might presumably high what’s already occurred. We have seen allegations that a number of types of human waste had been allegedly utilized by both Johnny Depp or Amber Heard in opposition to the opposite. And there are photos of a few of it. This case is wild.
And this is just one of two authorized issues involving the 2 actors that we’ll be seeing. Subsequent month a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp in opposition to Amber Heard is ready to go to trial. The actor claims {that a} Washington Submit op-ed written by Heard about her historical past of coping with abuse led to Disney making the choice to maneuver on from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise with out him.
Whereas a few witnesses are now not testifying, we nearly actually haven’t heard the top of this case.
