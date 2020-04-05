General News

Why Amber opened a new support studio in Guadalajara — How Games Make Money

April 5, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Tech Information

Depart a remark

Amber is a game-development firm that offers services to totally different studios. The company’s CEO Mihai Pohontu joins How Video video games Make Money for a dialog.Be taught Additional



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment