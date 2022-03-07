Why an expansion before Mario Kart 9? MK8 Deluxe and its second life on Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is going to have a second life on Nintendo Switch with the announcement of a bonus track pass that will double the number of original circuits. Why has this decision been made before betting on Mario Kart 9? We answer the question, trying to understand Nintendo’s strategy.

When everyone was waiting for a new installment, Mario Kart 9, again Nintendo has gone off on a tangent and has given us a surprise. The Japanese company has decided that instead of giving us a new kart game, it is going to bet on continuing to grow Mario Kart 8, a video game that was born in Wii U and that grew with the incorporation of new circuits through two powerful DLC: one that came under the seal of The Legend of Zelda and another that used the also popular Animal Crossing brand as a claim. Between both downloadable content they added a total of 16 circuits, in addition to new drivers and vehicles. The updates They have also been very important, adding a 200cc mode with higher speed and difficulty, more compatibility with amiibos and even a collaboration with the Mercedes-Benz car firm. The game has also been improved with numerous patches with the aim of optimizing the operation of the Nintendo driving arcade.

With the release of MK8 Deluxe, all the Japanese had to do was concentrate all that content in one game. The result was a huge title, with 48 circuits and other novelties such as the use of two objects on the track and battle modes. Now, almost five years later, we have a Bonus Track Pass that is going to the largest expansion to date, adding another 48 circuits in a logical maneuver, but that almost nobody expected. With the incredible fact that there is a Mario Kart sold for every two Nintendo Switches, the success of the move is guaranteed.

The biggest Mario Kart in history

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 43.3 million games (December 2021 data), which makes it the best-selling video game on Nintendo Switch, even above hits like Animal Crossing: New Horizons (with 37.6 millions). It is easy to foresee that this number will grow after this expansion, which we must remember doubles the number of circuits, reaching 96 tracks… almost a hundred! With this movement, not only those who already owned the game, but also those who did not yet have it, are attracted. I can already imagine a “super deluxe” edition with all the contents grouped in one release.

In other words, Nintendo wants to keep Mario Kart 8 alive, at least until the end of 2023, when the last of the six installments that the Extra Tracks Pass will be released. It is a model of game as a service that we already saw in other brands of the company. For example, Zelda: Breath of the Wild had two downloadable content, as did other titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which expanded on the original content.

One of the latest examples was that of Happy Home Paradise, a DLC focused on the design of rooms and that has become one of the biggest claims of the recently announced (and somewhat controversial) Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Basically, what Nintendo intends is to make sense of this subscription service, make it more appealing, integrating more and more items of interest into the offer. The next one will precisely consist of the 48 new circuits that are part of the next expansion of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, something that will probably attract many of you who are reading us.

The Japanese company has already made its calculations in this regard. The pass with the extra tracks will cost 24,99 euros, while the Nintendo Switch Online subscription plus the expansion pack is 39.99 euros. It will be up to the users to decide what they want to opt for, but the move is obvious: attract more players towards paid subscription. It will not be the last movement we see in this regard, probably with the future arrival of more emulators, apart from those of Nintendo 64 and Megadrive.

An expansion that… is it worth it?

If we look exclusively at the figures, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with this expansion will go from the current 48 circuits to 96 routes. That is multiplying the contents. The way to do it will not be by adding circuits created from scratch, but rather by rescuing tracks from other video games in the Mario Kart saga. In this regard, it has already been confirmed circuits that we will have in the first installment of the new packgrouped within the Turbo Dorada and Felina Fortuna cups:

Boulevards of Paris (Mario Kart Tour)



Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)



Chocolate Mountain (Nintendo 64)



Coconut Center (Wii)



Tokyo Circuit (Mario Kart Tour)



Mushroom Hills (Mario Kart DS)



Celestial Garden (Mario Kart Super Circuit)



Ninja Mansion (Mario Kart Tour)



It is very interesting that three of the eight circuits come from MK Tour, the mobile video game. Some of their walkthroughs are really inspired, so it’s no surprise that Nintendo has made the decision to rescue them for the Nintendo Switch (it’s sure not the last time that happens). On the other hand, it is obvious that the rest of the routes will benefit from the face washespecially those deliveries that are further away in time, as is the case with Game Boy Advance and N64.

Personally, I hope that this expansion pass will not only be accompanied by new tracks, but also by more characters and vehicles. Nor would it hurt to continue making reforms to the main game, with playable adjustments and, above all, adding interest to an online facet that is still quite deficient. Here you might look at MK Tour, which is experimenting with really cool concepts.

It is early to say if this will be more or less worth it, but one thing is clear: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is going to have a second life thanks to this content strategy. It remains to check the work behind the new tracks, if they are interesting and live up to what we already knew. Surely, in a few weeks I will be able to tell you how the first installment is and we will see what Nintendo has prepared for us in terms of aspects that have not yet been announced. What sensations does all this cause you? Do you think it’s a success or would you have preferred a new installment?