Why Ana De Armas Didn’t Think She Was A Good Fit For A Bond Girl At First

Because the lead of the 007 franchise, James Bond has been considered one of cinema’s most iconic characters for many years, a convention that now continues with Daniel Craig. However through the years although, Bond has additionally been joined by a sequence of girls, or “Bond ladies,” who’ve had various impacts on the movie sequence. Knives Out star Ana de Armas would be the newest actress to face alongside 007 when No Time to Die arrives in cinemas, however her street to turning into a Bond lady wasn’t all the time sure.