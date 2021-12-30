Why Andy Ruiz could be Tyson Fury’s challenger for 2022

Andy Ruiz could fight again for the WBC heavyweight belt by 2022 (Photo: Harry How / AFP)

In 2022, Andy ruiz could get back on track towards recovery scepter that he lost in the year 2019 against Anthony Joshua. After the team of Tyson Fury, current monarch by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the heavyweight category, will declare difficulties in negotiating with the obligated challenger, Dillian Whyte, the defense fight, the promoter Top Rank, Bob Arum, assured that one of the possible challengers It could be the Mexican American although it is not the only one in the list of options.

In the midst of the millionaire claims that Whyte has manifested to face Tyson Fury, the British team He is already looking for other options to carry out the second defense of the belt. Thus, in case of not reaching an agreement with the 33-year-old boxer, they could take the organization of the fight to Manchester, England or Las Vegas, United States, depending on the chosen rival.

“Frank Waren and I are looking for another opponent to do the Fury fight (…) so we are looking at Andy Ruiz as a possibility, he is available or the great Finnish boy (Robert) Helenius. They are the two main options. I guess if it’s Helenius we do it in the UK and if it were Ruiz, we would do the fight in Las Vegas “, declared in an interview for the medium iFL TV.

Tyson Fury already had a successful belt defense against Deontay Wilder (Photo: Steve Marcus / REUTERS)

The main reason that put Ruiz on the heavyweight monarch’s radar was the demands of fellow British Dillian Whyte. As reported by Arum, the challenger forced by the WBC demanded a profit of USD 10 million in exchange for riding the ensogado against Tyson Fury. However, the belt keeper’s team is willing to give up only USD 5.5 million.

He was even the president of the World Boxing Council himself, Mauricio Sulaiman, who advised the promoters to look for an alternative rival. In accordance with the regulations of the sports body, the challenger only has a maximum profit of 45 percent, reason enough to deny him the right to contend for the scepter.

According to ranking made by the WBC in the boxers over 200 pound category, and updated during the 59th Annual Convention, Andy ruiz it’s found located on the third step of the best exponents of the category, below Deontay Wilder and Joe Joyce. However, in this classification were not considered Tyson Fury and Whyte, who are located at the top.

Andy Ruiz is already part of the rigorous training team led by Eddy Reynoso, so he has more opportunities to surprise Fury (Photo: Instagram / @ oscarvaldez56)

Something similar happens in the ranking made by ESPN. Fury leads with a record of 31 wins and a draw. He is followed by Oleksandr Usyk, champion unified by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBO). In third place is Deontay Wilder, followed by Anthony Joshua. In fifth place was former champion Andy Ruiz, with a record of 34 wins and a couple of losses.

Despite the long period of inactivity he had after having fallen in front of Anthony Joshua, the now member of the Canelo Team He has not ceased to be among the best exponents of boxing in the world. In fact, he made his comeback with a controversial victory after beating Chris Arreola in June 2021. However, the achievement earned him confidence in the next challenges of his career.

Andy Ruiz gave the surprise and it became champion unified by the WBA, IBF and WBO in June 2019 after beating Anthony Joshua. However, six months later, invaded by indiscipline, he fell against the same rival in Saudi Arabia. Two years after that tragic moment, and by the hand of Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Álvarez, will seek to recover the belt to return and stay on top that welcomed him in an ephemeral way.

