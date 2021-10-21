Why Andy Ruiz would have destroyed the legacy of Anthony Joshua

Why Andy Ruiz would have destroyed Anthony Joshua’s boxing (Photo: AFP)

When 2018 ended, probably not even the most ambitious wishes of Andy ruiz He was seen as a world heavyweight champion the following December, as at 30 he was barely recovering from his first loss to a vacant title and was beginning to make his way as a potential future challenger.

Fortunately for his career and for the Mexican fans, in June 2019 he defeated the English multi-champion by knockout, Anthony Joshua, who possessed the championships of the World Boxing Association (WITH), World Boxing Organization (OMB), International Boxing Federation (FIB) and the International Boxing Organization (OIB).

That night his name went down in history as the first Mexican to become world champion in the highest category, so his image became the second most popular in Mexico, the most lucrative contracts of his career arrived, and he even joined the team. training of Canelo Alvarez.

In June 2019, Andy Ruiz defeated Anthony Joshua by knockout to be crowned world heavyweight champion (Photo: AFP)

On the night of June 1, 2019, Ruiz became a boxing reference for Mexico in the Madison Square Garden, but as a consequence he also dealt the hardest setback to the career of Anthony Joshua, who was on his way to being a British legend at heavyweight and who had come to that fight solely to get the job done.

The weight of the defeat was of such magnitude that his confidence and level deteriorated notably, because although he won the multimillion-dollar rematch in December, he has not been able to recover according to expectations. This was stated by the historic American boxer, Timothy Bradley, who classified Andy Ruíz as the cause of the terrible level shown by Joshua Recently.

“Success, that weakens (the mind), and I think that in the fight against Andy ruiz that screwed up (Anthony Joshua). It ruined his confidence and I think he is also afraid of being hit, “said the former world champion, who had these words in an interview with Fight Hype under the future in full weights.

Anthony Joshua won the rematch against Andy Ruiz in December 2019, when he defeated the Mexican by unanimous decision (Photo: Reuters / Andrew Couldridge)

These statements were offered because of the possibilities that Anthony Joshua can be measured against Tyson Fury, one of the fights that most excited the public before the level of AJ decay, especially due to his last defeat against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, new great contender for the unification of titles against the King of the Gypsies.

“Joshua, your mindset is very different from Tyson Fury. Joshua seems comfortable losing a fight. It’s nice or whatever you want to call it … It’s hard to train when you have the whole world at your feet, bro. It’s hard to train and stay focused and stay dedicated and having that hunger and desire, ”he stated. Bradley regarding the mental situation of Anthony following the fight against Andy ruiz.

Anthony Joshua did not offer a good display against Usyk last September 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he disappointed the local public and fell by unanimous decision to leave his full titles of the OMB, OIB, FIB and WITH.

Anthony Joshua lost a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25 (Photo: Reuters / Andrew Couldridge)

On the other hand, after the victory of Andy ruiz Regarding Joshua, the Mexican received another period of comfort in which he enjoyed his success and which, in the words of the Mexican-American boxer himself, led him to prepare poorly for the rematch and quickly lose his titles.

The last fight of Ruiz went against Chris Arreola last May 1 in the Dignity Health Sports Park of California, where he won by unanimous decision although without offering the best possible exhibition, already with Eddy reynoso in his corner and looking to recover points to be eligible again for a world title.

KEEP READING:

Who could be Andy Ruiz’s next rivals

Andy Ruiz’s plans to fight for his next championship

Eddy Reynoso was nominated for the 2021 National Sports Award