Why Anna Is The Real Hero Of The Frozen Movies

And the identical will be mentioned about Anna in Frozen II after Elsa hears the mysterious voice calling her into the wild. Anna, who may have very effectively stayed again and let her sister handle issues, jumped up and was proper by her facet, even when she did not know what to do or how one can do it. You possibly can say that Anna might be a bit of too keen to leap on the first signal of journey (her fast engagement to Prince Hans involves thoughts), however she has all of the qualities of an individual keen to take of on an journey, it doesn’t matter what she stands to lose within the course of.