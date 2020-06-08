Why Anna Kendrick Says Filming The First Twilight Film Was Like Surviving A ‘Hostage Scenario’

Go away a Remark
The Twilight franchise was a popular culture sensation, beginning first as a profitable collection of novels earlier than being tailored for movie. The 4 Twilight films made Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart into megastars, however there was additionally a robust supporting forged together with Anna Kendrick. Kendrick performed Bella’s highschool good friend Jessica in all 4 films, however the Pitch Excellent actress just lately revealed that filming the 2008 film was fairly grueling. Or as she put it, a “hostage scenario.”
Anna Kendrick landed the function in Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight in one among her first massive film gigs. Kendrick’s character Jessica was one among Bella’s human associates, and was stored out of the vampire motion all through the whole thing of the franchise. However that does not imply that filming was straightforward on her, notably regarding the climate. Kendrick just lately opened up about that first Twilight flick, saying:
The first film we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I simply bear in mind being so chilly and depressing. And I simply bear in mind my Converse being fully soaked by means of and feeling like, ‘You recognize, this can be a actually nice group of individuals and I’m certain that we’d be associates at a distinct time, however I need to homicide everybody.’ Though, it was additionally form of bonding. There was one thing about it, like in the event you undergo some trauma occasion. Like you think about individuals who survive a hostage scenario, and also you’re form of bonded for all times.
Properly, that is one strategy to make associates. They are saying distress loves firm, and it seems just like the pressure of Portland’s chilly, moist local weather was one thing that bonded Anna Kendrick to her Twilight co-stars. And that bond would show essential, contemplating there was one other three sequels to movie over the following few years.
Anna Kendrick’s feedback to Self-importance Truthful assist peel again the curtain on the manufacturing of Twilight. The film filmed again within the spring of 2008, with the film making a fast flip round to be launched that November. As Kendrick explains, filming occurred in Portland, Oregon in hopes of emulating the setting of Forks, Washington.
Bella typically complains in regards to the Forks’ climate within the first Twilight guide, and it seems like that sentiment was shared by Anna Kendrick when taking part in Jessica within the film adaptation. She was fairly depressing with the climate when filming the film’s numerous scenes exterior. This consists of the scene the place Edward saves Bella from being hit by a automobile, a stunt which little doubt took a very long time to movie.
Anna Kendrick’s star energy steadily grew following Twilight‘s launch, together with her Oscar nominated function in Up within the Air. The Twilight franchise would proceed to search out methods to characteristic Kendrick consequently, together with sequences like Jessica’s commencement speech. The character ought to return to the popular culture collective as soon as Stephanie Meyer releases the brand new guide Midnight Solar, which tells Twilight‘s story from Edward’s perspective.
