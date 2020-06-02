Why Anna Kendrick’s Love Life Episodes Are Now Hitting HBO Max A Lot Sooner

The primary three episodes of Love Life premiered to a typically optimistic viewers response. HBO Max execs noticed that viewers had been liking what they had been seeing and determined that, as a substitute of dropping weekly episodes, the remaining episodes of Love Life would drop in batches. Episodes 4-6 will debut on June 4, whereas the remaining 4 episodes will likely be launched on June 11. In a press release, Sarah Aubrey, head of authentic content material at HBO Max, addressed the viewers reception and the choice to vary the discharge format for the present. Right here’s what she needed to say: