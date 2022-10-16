Why are incomes increasing and not the quality of life of Venezuelans? Because we are in a dictatorship and not in a democracy

Dictator Nicolas Maduro (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

There are those who maintain that to the extent that Venezuela’s income increases, regardless of whether it is managed by the Nicholas Maduro, the living conditions of the Venezuelan population will improve. However, the scientific evidence does not seem to support this premise. Well, this year all analysts share the diagnosis that the funds that reach the state coffers have increased considerably due to the impact of high oil prices, which skyrocketed as a result of the war in Ukraine. Nevertheless, the images of the Darién and of the country’s hospitals go in the opposite direction. It seems that they are symptoms that the disease has not given its arm to twist, and that the social crisis instead of being contained, due to the high flow of resources, is overflowing more and more.

According to some estimates of experts in economic matters, the income that Venezuela has received this year, by way of oil rent, exceeds 15,000 million dollars. This figure is three times higher than the total oil revenue recorded in 2020, when 5.7 billion dollars were received. we’re talking about that In oil alone, without taking into account other sources of resource generation, revenues increased by just over 180% compared to previous years.

Despite this fat collection, the social radiography is still dramatic. Although the numbers appear green, they do not appear to permeate downstream. Venezuelans continue to see the option of leaving the country as the most suitable option to achieve a decent and dignified future for themselves. Poverty does not give in and hunger continues to knock on the door of each family. By the time we write this article the minimum wage is below 20 dollars a month, when the food basket is around 459 dollars, according to figures from the Documentation and Social Analysis Center of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (CENDAS-FVM). Namely, A Venezuelan currently needs 25 minimum wages to be able to afford a food basket of 60 products, something practically impossible to achieve.

To this must be added that In August alone, the currency devalued 30% and inflation rose 10 points, which brought with it not only a greater macroeconomic imbalance, but also greater impoverishment for Venezuelans. In any country in the world, where the currency is devalued by 30%, it would be reason enough to fire the entire ministerial train in charge of the economic area. Even more so if one takes into account that this occurred in the midst of an income boom in the economy.

The question that arises is: Why are incomes increasing and not the quality of life of Venezuelans? For a very simple reason: because we are in a dictatorship and not in a democracy. Under the yoke of an authoritarian system, opacity, corruption, misinformation and a lack of responses to social dramas reign. Currently no one knows for sure how much the national budget is, nor do we know how much Venezuelan oil is being sold for, much less do we know where this immense sea of ​​resources that have entered this year has gone. Everything we say is speculation and free drawing. There are those who even believe that the oil money is not entering the country, but is being deposited in accounts abroad. But the bottom line is that Nicolás Maduro is not accountable to anyone, everything is handled under a climate of secrecy and discretion in which Venezuelans only find out what the dictator wants them to find out. And worse still, whoever dares to ask for explanations and clear accounts, faces the risks of jail, exile and death.

The worrying thing is that, just as more than 1 billion dollars was squandered during the past oil boom, without changing the country’s economic and social conditions, millions of dollars are being squandered again without this having an effect on the lives of Venezuelans. . This is a regime that is sustained by corruption. Estimates indicate that corruption has robbed Venezuelans in these 23 years of more than 350,000 million dollars. Money that is in the accounts abroad of a litter of indolent people who ignore the suffering of the people.

To the extent that the flow of resources from the country has increased, the new economic elite connected to the Maduro dictatorship and endorsed under the myth of “Venezuela got fixed”. These corrupters have become a backbone of the Venezuelan dictatorship, building a black economy that looms before our eyes disguised with ostentatious buildings, luxurious restaurants, magnanimous concerts and a lifestyle ruled by opulence.

If the numbers that we have analyzed could speak, they would lead us to a simple and robust conclusion: under the Maduro regime, it seems that there is no way to alleviate the economic and social crisis of Venezuelans. This is a very relevant reflection in light of the steps being taken in the political field. An easing of oil sanctions will not necessarily translate into a relief of the pressure that exists on the stomachs of Venezuelans. A humanitarian agreement alone is not going to change the drama that afflicts families who today only see migration as the only alternative to forging a promising future. For this reason, those who think that with a Maduro managing more resources, migration should be discouraged are mistaken.

With this I am not saying that we are not addressing the social crisis, because the social and the political cannot be separated, they are an indissoluble marriage. But I do believe that mechanisms must be created that force the dictatorship to invest money in the people. It is not giving Maduro a blank check, it is pushing him to face the country. It is to create locks so that an increase in the flow of resources does not become what we have today: a Pandora’s box. It is also forcing him to open paths towards democracy. Because ultimately we cannot lose sight of the fact that the decisive solution is a political change that brings prosperity back to the Venezuelan people.

Thinking of Venezuelans and putting the human being at the center also means building a plan that provides them with a concrete response to their situation. For this, we politicians must channel all our energies into forging a project that allows us to regain the confidence of the people and the international community to return to pressure inside and outside the country, with the ultimate goal of holding competitive elections in the year 2024 At the end of the day, the yardstick with which the people will measure this political generation comes down to a specific question: were we able to remove Maduro? Everything else is accessory.

KEEP READING:

The UN revealed that there are 7.1 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees and that more than half do not have access to three daily meals

The Maduro regime lost a vote and Venezuela was left out of the UN Human Rights Council