Why are many people afraid of getting Corona vaccinated? Health Ministry gave this big statement

Corona Virus Vaccine Latest Updates: Many people in the country are also scared to get the vaccine which is needed by the world and the country. After reporting two alleged incidents with the volunteers during the vaccine vaccine trial, it is said that there is growing fear and inhibition among people to take the vaccine. The Union Health Ministry has also said that the government has no intention of giving Kovid-19 vaccine to everyone. During a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "A section of the population thinks it does not require vaccination."

Director General (DG) of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Prof. Balaram Bhargava also said that the aim of the government is to break the chain of virus by first vaccinating a large population of the population. He said, "Our aim is to break the chain of viruses. If we were able to stop the corona transmission by applying the vaccine to a small population (critical mass), then the whole population might not need to be vaccinated. "

However, he also said that the efficacy of the vaccine is an issue, as it may have a 60 percent effect on some individuals while it may also be 70 percent effective in others. However, Bhushan said that it is the responsibility of the central and state government to remove the apprehensions among the people about the vaccine. He said, "It is the responsibility of the states and the central government to educate people about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to protect against propaganda."

The Union Health Secretary also informed that the government is preparing detailed guidelines regarding vaccine administration, which may come out within the next two weeks. Bhushan said, “One of the issues mentioned in the guidelines relates to the vaccine safety aspect. Our aim is to tell people what the effect and benefit of taking a vaccine on a larger scale would be. Meanwhile, Bhargava insisted that we must continue to use the mask, as it is effective in breaking the chain of viruses.