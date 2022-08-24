Why are some dogs giant and others tiny?

The dog is, without a doubt, the species of mammal that presents the most differences in terms of weight and size between the different breeds (Getty Images)

And Chihuahua is as dog as a great dane despite the fact that the first barely takes off a kilo in weight and the second reaches 100 kg, most of the time.

The dog is definitely the species of mammal that presents the most differences in terms of weight and size between the different races. The explanation for such a variety is based on the genetics of ancient wolves.

If we take an imaginary journey through the genetic history of dogs, through the thousands of years of their evolution, it can be discovered why there are individuals so large and at the same time so small in the same species.

The culprit seems to be a gene that governs the growth hormone IGF1, discovered about 15 years ago. This gene plays a fundamental role in the variation of the size of the dog and has been the “tip of the ball” to decipher this curious canine fate.

Two centuries ago the difference between large and small dogs widened. The modification of the gene that participates in the control of growth hormone levels is responsible for this phenomenon (REUTERS)

Among the dog breeds of antiquity, more than 200 years ago, the difference in size was not as marked as it is today. Today the largest breeds are up to 40 times larger than the smallest.

The most recent studies made it possible to determiner when the genetic change responsible for the change and size variation occurred.

They have been identified two versions (alleles) of the gene that governs growth hormone. There are dogs that have two alleles of one version (small size) and dogs that possess two alleles of the other version (large size). some weigh less than 15kg and others weigh more than 25kg. The canids that have one copy of each allele would be those of intermediate size between these weights.

The process is not exclusive to dogs, since it is repeated in wolves, foxes, coyotes and in all canids (REUTERS)

The process is not unique to dogs, since it is repeated in wolves, foxes, coyotes and in all canids. The version of the gene linked to small bodies would be evolutionarily older than the one linked to large bodies.

The conclusion is based on whatand the foxes and the coyotes, smaller than today’s large breeds of dogs, they possess two copies of the small version, as perhaps the common ancestors of these species did. The large body allele was found in an ancient siberian wolf which leads one to think that it could have been beneficial for them.

According to the latest research, small body size is linked to relatively new genetic changes unique to domestic dogs. This is also based on the certainty of the origin of the dog in the wolf, discarding its ancestry in foxes and coyotes.

Along this path of thought, dogs come from the smallest wolves that they were domesticated by man and that they would be different from the current gray wolves that we know. It is not a single mutation that determines that a wolf ends up being the size of a chihuahua, but rather many recent, successive, and concomitant mutations tend to dwarf it.

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

