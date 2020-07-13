Why are the Bihar Police playing bandbajas outside the house of miscreants, people are scared even with surprise!

Bhagalpur: If the police team reaches around your house with the band instruments, do not be shocked, but need to be alert. You know that you have the house of an absconding accused in a scandal in the neighborhood, which the police are looking for. People get scared about it too. Yes, you may be surprised by reading this, but it is true. The Bihar Police is reaching out to Bandra Baja in his house to find the absconding miscreants during this Corona period. One such case was seen in Bhagalpur where the police knocked on his house with a bandeau to catch an absconding accused. Also Read – CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left for the posts of Constable in Bihar Police, apply from tomorrow

Bihar Police has adopted a unique method of apprehending absconding accused. To get surrendered, the police arrive at the criminal’s house with a band Baja and the absconding accused are asking them to surrender. During this time, the police is also pasting a warrant from the court to attach the property of the absconding accused to his house. Also Read – Bihar Police waited outside Navjot Singh Sidhu’s bungalow for several days, then pasted notice

The police of Babarganj police station of Bhagalpur police in Bhagalpur district, in various scandals, arrived in the house of Mahespur, who have been absconding for the last several years, and reached the house of Chandan Yadav alias Karku, son of Sooraj Yadav, with a band Baje. With this, the police warned the relatives of the criminals to surrender soon and said that the attachment action will be taken if they do not surrender within the time limit. Also Read – After the Love Marriage, the woman living in the maiden blew up with a mysterious explosion, lost her life with a newborn

After this, along with the station in-charge Pawan Kumar Band Baja and his entire Lavalshkar, reaching the house of Rahul alias Coconut, son of Tuntun Prasad alias Munna Sah, in Chandi Prasad Lane, Sikanderpur, placed the advertisement on the door. During this, the station in-charge said that all the criminals have been instructed to surrender within the time limit, failing which the attachment action will be ensured on the court’s order.