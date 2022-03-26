Why are there no new Golden Sun, Burnout or Soldier of Fortune anymore? Major video game brands hijacked

There are studios that disappear forever and studios that simply disappear but are still there, living an anodyne existence in a creative kidnapping that prevents them from shining beyond the sagas to which they seem to be tied. Today in 3DJuegos we talk about the kidnapping of three excellent teams: Raven Software, Camelot and Criterion.

There are hells worse than death. Large corporations buy studios by weight and they don’t hesitate to kill them if they don’t like what they do. It is the market. It does not matter what the fans or the specialists think: they send the income and his judgment is final. Surely the world of video games would be a much better one if we still had some mythical disappeared like Bizarre Creations, Ensemble Studios or Visceral Games, right? Well, you won’t like to know that there is something worse than the disappearance of a studio: when you have been a leading, beloved and exceptional team, nothing is worse than becoming a support studio, content creator without identity.

Lyrical and epic asidelet’s not forget something obvious before continuing: the designs of the firms (almost) always have a reason, and although being a support study seems like little, in reality, it is something that guarantees the work of hundreds of professionals in the video game industry and is a key part in the development of the great milestones that are released each year on the main gaming platforms. It may seem like their work is nowhere to be found, but none of the great games released each year would be nothing if it weren’t for the support work of artists and workers outside the main studio… and yet However, there are three teams that we would love to have some more creative freedom.

Today it’s time to talk about a studio that made history in the 90s together with Id Software, some developers that revolutionized the J-RPG on Nintendo portables and a firm that took racing and speed video games to a new level. What is the current role of Raven Software, Camelot y Criterion? Is there hope of seeing them developing their own video games again? Spoiler alert: we don’t think so.

Criterion, ‘DICEn’ that only works with Star Wars

Criterion is always remembered for his time in the Burnout franchise before signing for Electronic Arts and the different chapters he signed in the company after FIFA, Medal of Honor and Titanfall, but the reality is that Guilford’s team was behind numerous gameplay and technical achievements which make it one of the most important studios in the British territory. His main achievement is not even in speed video games: he is in the creation of RenderWaretechnology for programming video games that was adopted by hundreds of companies and that became a standard for different generations of the sector.

Nevertheless, Burnout was an undisputed success, and its alliance with Acclaim Entertainment It led them to sign one of the last great successes of the publisher before its definitive closure in 2004, when Electronic Arts entered the scene. And the truth is that the first years of the Criterion-EA union seem to have been forgotten, but they did bear interesting fruit like Burnout 3, Burnout Revenge or the then very daring Burnout Paradise. Then some notable chapters of Need for Speed ​​would come until in 2013, and after the launch of Need for Speed ​​Rivals, everything was turned off. What happened? EA began using the firm for small projects and DICE support in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and Battlefield V.

In 2016, Criterion assured 3DJuegos that “Burnout will never die”, a statement from one of its main representatives at the time, Jeff Seamster. Statements that collided with those of his community manager at the time, which he claimed to be “too busy with new things to return to past issues.” The reality is that in 2014 an extreme driving project was presented that was canceled shortly after in order to “continue testing new ideas and experiences with new licenses while collaborating with other studies”. It seems that the second idea is more than assumed; the first not so much.

Camelot, tied to a racket and a golf club

Japan is Japan For better and for worse. Having a talented studio like Camelot develop tennis and golf games with Mario as the protagonist might seem like a scandal in the West, but the way of seeing things in Asia and the always marked Japanese humility seems to be something coherent that, without a doubt, should bother more to lovers of the Golden Sun saga than to the publishers and developers of the same. It is no longer that it bothers you or me that the J-RPG saga has been forgotten on the shelf of Nintendo franchises along with F-Zero, it is that the prolonged absence of Golden Sun for the ages of time also bothers Cory Barlog, director of the latest God of War. Is Kyoto really so heartless How to deny something to Cory?

Is Kyoto really heartless enough to deny Cory something?In any case, Camelot has ably proven to be a very capable study away from the racket and golf clubs. The company began operating with Sega before its alliance with Nintendo and worked on various installments of the Shining saga such as Shining in the Darkness o Shining Force 2 of Mega Drive or Shining Wisdom y Shining Force 3 at Sega Saturn. They also had an approach with Sony before arriving at the Nintendo offices creating the first installment of the popular Everybody’s Golf saga, which had to excite some user of the first Nintendo PlayStation, because from there the thing became somewhat monothematic.

Mario Golf and Mario Tennis on the Nintendo 64 were the first two installments in a Mario sub-series that would become very popular with Red Brand gamers. Camelot would vary between developments of home consoles and portable consoles, but beyond the Golden Sun released in 2001, 2002 and 2010 for Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS, the team has not stopped proving that they are the best in racket and arcade clubs… but that’s enough, please. Center the shot: Hiroyuki Takahashihead of the team, has spent 12 years dizzying the western media with vain hopes of launching something that has nothing to do with the sport of Rafa Nadal and Jon Rahm.

Raven Software, prisoners of Call of Duty

They have been in the news in recent days for the creation of their own union, something so unusual in the United States that it has made headlines in the main media around the world. However, in the past, Raven Software signed headlines for purely artistic reasons such as the making of some wonderful video games that are part of the history of the medium. To put it in perspective: imagine the Id Software of the mid-90s, undisputed kings of the industry after revolutionizing it with Doom. John Romero teamed up with them to produce Heretic, a successful first-person shooter that used a modified Doom engine to bring a medieval fantasy adventure to life. He put them on the map and helped put them in a privileged place in the developer ecosystem.

then it would come witches, Soldier of Fortune and installments of two very famous sagas of their godfathers: Quake 4 and Wolfenstein from 2009. They also managed to create very interesting video games based on famous licenses such as Star Trek, Star Wars and Marvel. Obviously, Jedi Knight II and Jedi Academy stand out, but also X-Men Legends and Marvel: Ultimate Alliance. They even managed to create a competent hack and slash of a lousy movie like X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, it appears that Singularity, released in 2010, It was the one that ended up causing problems in the way the team worked. It also didn’t help that Wolfenstein went over budget and failed to live up to expectations, so Activision, which had owned the firm since 1997, decided to give the firm another role: apoyo a Call of Duty.

How is such a talented team relegated to support duties in Call of Duty? Actually, and although it is a very good question, we must also be fair with the work of the group in recent times: if Activision’s war franchise is still loved today, played and selling for millions each of its annual deliveries success is due to the joint work of talented teams that have managed to create one of the most powerful brands in world entertainment, and in said merit enters Raven. In fact, there is still the concentrated talent if we analyze the value of their ingredients in each Call of Duty they have worked on, but the question is obvious: When will we see them work on something of their own again? Doesn’t look like it’s going to be anytime soon.

For example, an example: in some statements rescued by Eleven 17 Studios in a Game Informer podcast, a famous ex of Raven as Keith Fuller explained a curious anecdote from the late 2000s with a high-ranking Activision officer, probably Thomas Tippl: “Do you remember when the new CFO arrived at the motion capture studio? The whole studio was there, hundreds of my colleagues, and the people I was asking ‘when are we going to make new original games and stuff like that?’ and he was like, ‘You guys know about Uncharted? Well, I never would have greenlit it. A $40 million single player game? No, we’re not going to do something like that.’ And everyone was silent, taking in the point of view. from Activision. What we thought was cool had nothing to do with how they made money.”