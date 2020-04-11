Joe’s Ditches

Within the mid-1960’s Walt Disney employed Retired Military Main Basic William E. “Joe” Potter, who had beforehand labored on the Panama Canal undertaking for his experience in coping with mosquitoes. Potter knew that stagnant water was the place the bugs laid their eggs, and that is why he oversaw the development of ditches that may take away any water earlier than it had an opportunity to pool. These took on the nickname “Joe’s ditches.” Even water within the park that seems to be staying nonetheless is at all times transferring. Buildings on the property have their roofs constructed in order that rain water at all times runs utterly off and by no means leaves a pool of water. Even crops which may depart standing water on their leaves are prevented.