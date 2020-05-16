Why Australia is in the Eurovision Song Contest – and what happens if they win

Australia is about as far-off from Europe as you will get, so why is the nation competing in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Sit again, chill out and permit us to elucidate.

Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Aussies have been watching Eurovision for greater than thirty years and in 2014 they have been invited to carry out throughout the interval at the semi-finals.

Then Australia was given a particular one-off probability to compete for the Eurovision title in 2015, the 12 months in which the competitors celebrated its 50th birthday. They certified routinely for a spot in the Grand Ultimate and singer Man Sebastian completed in a really respectable fifth place.

Eurovision bosses have been so impressed with their efforts that Australia was allowed to return on an annual foundation – however they now need to qualify for his or her spot by competing in the semi-finals.

Austalia aren’t the solely non-European nation competing both.

Why are Israel and Azerbaijan allowed to compete in Eurovision?

Effectively, Eurovision isn’t strictly geographic. The competition is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is made up of assorted broadcasters from international locations throughout Europe and past. The BBC is a member of the EBU, as is RTE in Eire, Rai in Italy, SVT in Sweden and so on. There are 73 member stations from greater than 56 international locations, and they’re entitled to ship acts to Eurovision if they want.

In order that’s why you see so many international locations that you simply wouldn’t normally affiliate with Europe competing on the Eurovision stage.

What happens if Australia wins the Eurovision Song Contest?

We very almost came upon in 2016, when Dami Im stormed the competitors and completed in second place with Sound of Silence. Everybody thought they may need to pack their luggage and head Down Underneath for an Aussie Eurovision.

However that may in all probability by no means occur as there’s a particular rule in place.

If Australia wins the Eurovision it should nominate a European co-host, who will stage the competitors on their behalf.

Why is there no Eurovision in 2020?

Eurovision 2020 was cancelled as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, however the BBC has an evening of different scheduling for followers.

Eurovision Europe Shine a Mild will air on Saturday, 16th Might on BBC One. Eurovision Come Collectively additionally airs on Saturday 16th Might at 6.25pm with basic Eurovision acts performing.

