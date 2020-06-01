Why Avatar 2 Can’t Begin Filming Immediately

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

James Cameron’s Avatar was a large hit when it arrive in theaters again in 2009, turning into the best grossing film of all time within the course of. Moviegoers have spent years patiently ready for the extremely anticipated sequels to reach in theaters, regardless of Avatar 2‘s lengthy gestation interval. Cameron and firm had been within the midst of filming in New Zealand when units all over the world had been shut down amid international well being issues. Whereas the nation just lately gave units the inexperienced gentle to kick manufacturing again up barring new well being guidelines, Avatar 2 will not have the ability to instantly soar into manufacturing. At the very least for a couple of weeks.