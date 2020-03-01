Why Avatar 2 Will Never Top Avengers: Endgame’s Box Office Record

Avatar 2 (and 3 and 4) may be extra creative and fascinating than the primary one, however Avatar by no means had a personality like Thanos snapping his fingers and wiping away half of its characters, which, if we’re being utterly sincere, is without doubt one of the predominant causes we simply HAD to see Endgame after that startling finale in Infinity Conflict. Avatar has nothing like that going for it. I wish to see it, yeah, however I received’t be speeding out the home to see it. I’ve children now—which I didn’t have again when the primary Avatar was in theaters. And that is as a result of I don’t have time to see motion pictures within the theater anymore. Not until they’re Marvel motion pictures, in fact, during which I am going to MAKE time.