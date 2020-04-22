Why Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Should Stop Trying To Be Bachelor In Paradise

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 20 episode of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.
The second week of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart was much more musical than the primary, but it surely additionally struck some acquainted chords to a different collection in Bachelor Nation. In reality, from virtually the very starting, I felt extra like I used to be watching a musical episode of Bachelor in Paradise than what I anticipated primarily based on the primary episode.
Now, I would not blame anyone at Bachelor Nation for attempting to emulate the favored and bonkers Bachelor in Paradise with a brand new present, however after this second week, I am already ready to say that Listen to Your Heard must cease attempting to be Bachelor in Paradise.
As if Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart wasn’t dramatic sufficient with the primary spherical of contestants on the lookout for love and/or a music profession, the present introduced in just a few new girls as soon as the gents had the possibility to distribute the roses. That in and of itself was a pure Bachelor in Paradise transfer, but it surely seems that one of many new girls was able to convey the drama.
Newcomer Natascha Bessez is buddies with Trevor Holmes‘ ex-girlfriend, and he or she had some tales to inform about him! Trevor apparently cheated on and lied to his ex, which Natascha was revealed to the home whereas Trevor was busy out on a date with Jamie Gabrielle, who confided in him that each man she’d ever dated cheated on her. Ouch!
Natascha confronted Trevor as soon as he and Jamie received again to the home, and there was loads of crying, explaining, and judging because the story unfold about what Natascha knew about Trevor. He copped to emotionally dishonest on his ex, and Jamie did not hand over on him after they’d a dialog, though I personally surprise if she would have had a distinct angle if she had a rose to distribute reasonably than hoping to obtain one herself.
From the second that Natascha walked in and revealed she knew Trevor from earlier than this newest installment in Bachelor Nation, I used to be flashing again to the Blake Horstmann drama surrounding a number of of the Bachelor in Paradise girls and Stagecoach. Natascha realizing Trevor’s story forward of Listen to Your Heart is not almost as dramatic as StagecoachGate, and I am guessing we can’t get a reveal that one other one of many girls is related to Trevor.
I am going to even admit that the state of affairs has some similarities to the drama surrounding Peter Weber, Victoria Fuller, and Victoria’s former buddy who dropped some truths — or “truths” — on Peter. Nonetheless, the ensemble nature of Listen to Your Heart and what needed to be manufactured drama with any person who simply so occurred to be Trevor’s ex scream Bachelor in Paradise to me, and it would not work on Listen to Your Heart for extra causes than simply the music.
Bachelor in Paradise is arguably so entertaining as a result of it brings a few of the most notorious former Bachelor and Bachelorette hopefuls collectively in a single insane, dramatic, spit-swapping season of tv. Bachelor Nation followers have each motive to be invested within the folks concerned.
The Blake drama with Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Kristina Schulman was fascinating as a result of we already knew all of those contestants and all of their strengths and weaknesses. Our jaws had each motive to drop with each reveal of what occurred at Stagecoach. The identical sort of drama simply would not work on Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.
I do not know the Listen to Your Heart contestants, and the collection is not going to run for lengthy sufficient for them to get actually fascinating to me. The Bachelor in Paradise format of bringing in newcomers and manufacturing drama simply would not work the identical manner for Listen to Your Heart.
The total season of Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart has already completed filming, so if something modifications, it will be as a result of the present made some choices to go in a much less Paradise path. Even when the present does handle so as to add some additional episodes, as Chris Harrison steered, nothing new within the Bachelor mansion might be filmed. That is seemingly the one Bachelor content material followers will get for some time, so hopefully Listen to Your Heart will show that it is value watching sooner reasonably than later.
New episodes of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart air Mondays at eight p.m. ET on ABC. The newest Bachelor Nation collection solely obtained an order for six episodes, so remember to try our 2020 spring premiere schedule and 2020 summer season premiere information to seek out your viewing choices within the not-too-distant future.
