Why Batman Returns’ Danny DeVito Thinks Colin Farrell Will Be ‘Nice’ As The Penguin In The Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is bringing followers a brand new Darkish Knight within the type of Robert Pattinson, who will play a youthful iteration of the long-lasting hero. And together with him will come up to date variations of traditional villains like Catwoman and The Riddler. One of many antagonists followers are most keen to put their eyes on is Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Like his co-stars, Farrell has some massive sneakers to fill, because the final individual to play Oswald Cobblepot on the massive display screen was Danny DeVito, who famously portrayed the character in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. However what does DeVito take into consideration his Dumbo co-star taking up the long-lasting position?