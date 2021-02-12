Why Bayern Munich’s goal against Tigres in the Club World Cup final was well validated

Pavard’s goal against Tigres

The Bayern of Munich, current champion of Europe, conquered the Club World Cup by defeating in the final Tigers 1-0, this Thursday in Rayan (Qatar), adding its sixth title of the six it aspired to at the beginning of 2020. The club felinoFor his part, he will have to console himself with second place in his first appearance at the World Cup event, which is the best performance of a Concacaf team in the history of the tournament.

The duel between the two was even and was defined by Benjamin Pavard’s goal at 15 minutes of the second half, an action that generated a stir due to its resolution. It is that the French received the ball after Robert Lewandowski will jump to dispute it with the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán, after a frontal center of Joshua Kimmich.

In the first instance, the assistant judge indicated an offside of the Pole, which after being analyzed by the VAR was determined to be non-existent, so the Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich finally validated the action. Although the frozen image of the moment in which the pass started makes it more than clear that the European gunner was qualified, in another of the images an apparent hand of the forward of the Bayern Munich.

But if you look closely, the ball hits him between the shoulder and the armpit, there is not a hand offense, at least that seems to be noticed on TV. In turn, the refereeing body had the support of the VAR, which must have reviewed it, so the goal is well received.

In the first half, technology had to intervene to annul a goal from Kimmich, who had drawn a mid-distance shot that was nailed at the far post. Nevertheless, Lewandowski, who was offside, came between the goalkeeper and the ball, thus affecting Guzmán’s vision and indirectly intervening in the action. Ostojich He approached to review the play on the side of the court, since in this case the offside was of interpretation, and he correctly decided to invalidate the action.

The Bavarian giant thus joined the FC Barcelona of 2009, as the only two teams to bring the Champions League, the league and the Cup of their country, the national and European Super Cup, and finally the Club World Cup to their showcases in a year. “We have made history, we have our sextuplet”, the Polish gunner celebrated at the microphone of DAZN. Since Flick took over the Bayern In November 2019, the Bavarian team has added more titles (6) than lost games (5).

Tigers will of this world with his head held high, despite not having been able to win the trophy or having been able to end the streak of consecutive titles of the European representative in this FIFA tournament, which now rises to eight in a row.

Before the final, the match for third place was played, in which the Al-Ahly Egyptian won on penalties (3-2 after a 0-0 draw) at Palm Trees Brazilian. The recent champion of the Liberators cup signed the worst historical performance in the area Conmebol in this competition, since for the first time there was no South American team on the podium.

