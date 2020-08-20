Why Ben Affleck’s Batman Future Suddenly Looks Much Brighter

Depart a Remark
Batfleck is again, child! Information broke earlier that Ben Affleck would return to the cape and cowl of the Darkish Knight for Andy Muschietti’s deliberate The Flash. Whereas not a direct adaptation of the traditional “Flashpoint” storyline, The Flash is anticipated to search out Barry Allen exploring the Multiverse, the place he’ll encounter different variations of Bruce Wayne (together with Michael Keaton’s from the sooner Tim Burton efforts).
However for the way lengthy is Batfleck again? That is turning into the purpose of debate, as some see this as a possibility for the actor to shut his open loop on his time within the Batsuit. However I’m it in another way. I’m seeing it extra as a launching pad for future Batman tales that Ben Affleck can inform, within the DCEU and out of doors of it.
Audiences are about to get extra Batfleck in 2021, when the character will get correct remedy courtesy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Followers fought for 3 years to get the Snyder Reduce of Justice League secured, and it’s coming to HBO Max in some unspecified time in the future subsequent yr. We don’t know the way Affleck’s character arc will conclude in that minimize of the film, however when Snyder’s Justice League was resulting from drop in 2017, it was going to tease each a Justice League Half 2, and a Ben Affleck-directed solo Batman film that was going to function Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello).
Perhaps the Snyder Reduce nonetheless teases these motion pictures?
Bringing Ben Affleck again into the fold, in any vogue, opens the door to elevated involvement within the DC motion pictures. The Flash may very well be a farewell… but it surely doesn’t must be. Relying on how he’s handled within the Multiverse, his look in The Flash may result in Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne getting a theatrical film within the DCEU.
It may additionally result in him doing an authentic Batman sequence for HBO Max.
We don’t know for sure, however I’m starting to consider that Zack Snyder goes to divide his present Justice League footage into episodes, to make the Snyder Reduce into HBO’s subsequent Watchmen, or Sport of Thrones. HBO Max wants highly effective, compelling style content material to lure subscribers, so re-establishing Affleck’s Caped Crusader in The Flash in order that he can proceed in some type (be it a theatrical film or an HBO Max sequence) makes numerous sense.
There’s additionally much less of a have to push for sturdy continuity within the tasks the minute you introduce the Multiverse. Say, for instance, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures off on an journey that begins on the timeline that’s related to the theatrical minimize (the Joss Whedon model) of Justice League. However one of many multiverses that he visits is the SnyderVerse that we see in Snyder’s HBO Max presentation. Then Affleck is free to proceed in that format, with out disrupting any timelines.
Additionally, have you ever seen Affleck recently? That dude appears able to maintain enjoying Batman for a decade.
If something, I’m stunned that Affleck’s return automobile is The Flash. I assumed he’d both get to do his personal factor, or collaborate with Zack Snyder on a challenge. However agreeing to be in The Flash opens all types of portals into future tasks that Affleck can do within the Batsuit, as long as he’s prepared and in a position. That’s my guess. What’s yours? Vote within the ballot under, and let’s see the place this goes!
