Why Ben Affleck’s Batman Future Suddenly Looks Much Brighter

Audiences are about to get extra Batfleck in 2021, when the character will get correct remedy courtesy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Followers fought for 3 years to get the Snyder Reduce of Justice League secured, and it’s coming to HBO Max in some unspecified time in the future subsequent yr. We don’t know the way Affleck’s character arc will conclude in that minimize of the film, however when Snyder’s Justice League was resulting from drop in 2017, it was going to tease each a Justice League Half 2, and a Ben Affleck-directed solo Batman film that was going to function Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello).