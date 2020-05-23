Why Bill And Ted Face The Music Is The ‘Good Film’ For Right Now, According To Steven Soderbergh

When Ed and I began engaged on Mosaic, I knew, in fact, that he had Bill & Ted in his previous. And in the future we had been speaking, and he was like, ‘You realize, we wrote a 3rd Bill & Ted film.’ And I stated, ‘Properly, nice! Like, what’s happening with that? Can I learn it?’ And I learn it, and I used to be simply a part of a gaggle of individuals, together with Scott Kroopf, the unique producer, and Keanu and Alex, that basically needed to see this occur. My position was extra as cheerleader than something. The firms that personal the rights to make a sequel, I referred to as them up and stated, ‘This script’s hilarious, why aren’t we doing this?’ We discovered a implausible director, Dean Parisot, who I’ve recognized for a very long time… I’ve seen it, it’s actually good, and we’re virtually finished, and I really feel prefer it’s the right film for individuals who wish to really feel higher about what’s taking place proper now.