Why Birds Of Prey 2 And Gotham City Sirens Should Be Merged Together

The place do the Birds of Prey go from right here? The newest dive into Warner Bros’ DC universe supplied up Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn along with her personal journey with out the Joker or the remainder of the forged of the polarizing Suicide Squad by her aspect. Birds of Prey not solely gave audiences extra high quality time with Harley, it additionally launched a crew of Gotham’s most interesting femme fatales. If the franchise strikes ahead, there’s a few concepts floating round: a straight-up Birds of Prey 2 and the long-awaited Gotham City Sirens film that was introduced years in the past. What if Warner Bros hit two birds with one stone?
The sequel to Birds of Prey and Gotham City Sirens needs to be one in the identical. Let’s hold what Cathy Yan established with the introduction of Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Cassandra Cain and up the stakes. The newly-formed Birds of Prey superhero group might go up towards Harley and her new mates, Poison Ivy and Catwoman and another high-profile Batman villains for an epic DC team-up movie.
Birds of Prey Wants A Increase After Its Bummer Field Workplace Numbers
First, there’s the enormous hyena within the room. So far as tentpole comedian e-book movies go, Birds of Prey was a disappointment. The film was the bottom incomes DCEU flick so far at its $201.eight million worldwide earnings – even considering director Cathy Yan’s strong factors about some overblown expectations the female-fronted film that includes lesser-known characters had on its shoulders from the beginning. Fortunate for Birds of Prey, it a minimum of achieved spectacular vital and viewers acclaim from who did test it out as its RT scores each stand at 78%.
And Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn isn’t going wherever. The character is about to return to James Gunn’s tackle The Suicide Squad subsequent yr and provided that goes properly, the studio might purchase into one other film fronted by the Cupid of Crime. However the names of Huntress, Black Canary, Cassandra Cain and Renee Montoya are comparatively unknown for the informal moviegoer. If extra mainstream characters reminiscent of Poison Ivy and Catwoman of the Gotham City Siren made their method into the combo, it might solely assist the livelihood of Birds of Prey.
Birds Of Prey vs. Gotham City Sirens Would Be Badass
Audiences also needs to hold the ending of Birds of Prey in thoughts too. Proper earlier than the credit score crawl, Harley Quinn and Cassandra Cain had ditched the group she had simply helped kind with breakfast sandwiches in hand. And contemplating Harley’s observe report, it simply wouldn’t make sense for her to stay round and combat crime with them anyway. Likelihood is subsequent she’ll discover herself again with the Suicide Squad for the 2021 movie and actually get the mischievous bug again on.
However possibly Harley Quinn turns into jealous of the Birds of Prey? She could miss the camaraderie she and the Birds fashioned within the team-up film, however now that they’re combating crime she must kind a brand new group. Enter Poison Ivy and Catwoman. It will even be enjoyable to see Harley Quinn play in between her previous besties Huntress, Canary, and so on whereas forming new bonds with Ivy and Catwoman to get them jealous. Including the Gotham City Sirens this manner additionally acts as a terrific setup to introduce extra characters into the universe. If the Birds are attending to know them alongside the viewers – now that’s a juicy angle.
What’s Going On With The Gotham City Sirens Film Anyway?
Now lots of followers have been holding out for a Gotham City Sirens film because it was introduced again in 2016 that Suicide Squad director David Ayer and producer Margot Robbie could be tackling. However because it nonetheless hasn’t gotten off the bottom 4 years down the highway, is it nonetheless even within the works? A lot of this has to do with Robbie’s choice to pursue Birds of Prey first so as to introduce some lesser-known feminine DC characters into the universe. With Margot Robbie’s heavy involvement within the Warner Bros property in thoughts, it appears unlikely that she’d simply abandon these characters.
Margot Robbie had a stake in introducing Birds of Prey – why would she fully flip the coin over with a Gotham City Sirens film? The actress little doubt had a blast working with the opposite actresses behind the movie and would wish to carry them alongside if a movie specializing in Ivy and Catwoman was green-lighted. Final we heard of the film, David Ayer mentioned it was “on pause.” So it’s actually unclear if it’s even occurring anymore. Nevertheless, many followers preferred Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey and now there’s room to broaden. She even confirmed curiosity in bringing in Poison Ivy in a sequel.
Let’s Not Alienate The Followers Who Loved Birds Of Prey
Regardless that lots of followers would have preferred to see a Gotham City Sirens film earlier than Birds of Prey because of the recognition of these girls, now DC followers have been launched to this world with Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya on the massive display. Subsequent time Harley Quinn is narrating her world round Gotham, it could let down a very good chunk of followers if it fully sidelined what was arrange in Birds of Prey.
With that in thoughts, to ensure that the franchise to place its finest foot ahead the Birds of Prey and Gotham City Sirens ought to be part of forces for a sequel. It will be superior to see these characters all work together collectively and be at odds with one other. And with Zoë Kravitz on board to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ Batman, this may very well be a good way for the franchise to attract on the high-profile world of Batman Warner Bros is about to arrange with Robert Pattinson’s Darkish Knight.
Arising for Warner Bros is Marvel Girl 1984 on August 14, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021 alongside the upcoming Black Adam, Shazam! 2, The Flash and Aquaman 2. What do you suppose? Should there be a Birds of Prey sequel that includes the Gotham City Sirens? Hold forth within the feedback and vote in our ballot under.
