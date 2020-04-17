Why Birds Of Prey 2 And Gotham City Sirens Should Be Merged Together

However possibly Harley Quinn turns into jealous of the Birds of Prey? She could miss the camaraderie she and the Birds fashioned within the team-up film, however now that they’re combating crime she must kind a brand new group. Enter Poison Ivy and Catwoman. It will even be enjoyable to see Harley Quinn play in between her previous besties Huntress, Canary, and so on whereas forming new bonds with Ivy and Catwoman to get them jealous. Including the Gotham City Sirens this manner additionally acts as a terrific setup to introduce extra characters into the universe. If the Birds are attending to know them alongside the viewers – now that’s a juicy angle.