Why BJP is not giving expression to Subramanian Swamy’s displeasure, know what is the reason

new Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy is seen opening a front against his own party after four years. For some time, whenever Swami tried to target the central government on many sensitive issues, including the China border dispute, he was trolled by BJP supporters. Annoyed by this, Swami has in the past put a demand for the removal of Amit Malviya from the post of BJP IT cell head in front of the national president JP Nadda. The party did not take his demand into consideration. Earlier in 2016, Swami’s attitude was similar. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s target on Jaya Bachchan’s statement of ‘Thali’ in Parliament- ‘What did you and your industry …’

Sources say that the attacks being carried out from Swamy’s party line are not being liked in BJP. The party has now stopped taking Swami’s words seriously. The party is following the formula to ignore his talk. Sources also say that by making rhetoric off the party line and completing the term of the Rajya Sabha, the party can be saved by giving Swami a further chance. A senior BJP leader said, “Swamiji does not want to follow the party line. In such a situation, what can be done except to ignore his words? ” Also Read – Increased security outside Jaya Bachchan’s house in Mumbai after giving statement on drugs case in Parliament

In fact, recently, Subramanian Swamy has been vocal against the BJP and the central government over the controversy with China, the JEE-NEET exam and a Uttarakhand case. Swamy campaigned continuously to postpone the NEET and JEE exams, but the government refused the demand. Recently, Subramanian Swamy also took a dig at his government regarding GDP. On Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman describing the Corona virus crisis as ‘Act of God’, Swamy had asked that Corona had already fallen to 3.1 per cent of GDP, was that also ‘Act of God’? Also Read – Now Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also infected with Corona virus, tweeted himself information …

Swami’s anti-party stance did not go down well with the BJP supporters. Which he had to troll. Angry over being trolled, Swamy said on September 7, “The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are making personal attacks on me with fake IDs. If my supporters were offended by personal attacks, then I will not be responsible in the same way as the BJP is not responsible for the actions of the IT cell. ” He said in his tweet on 9 September, “If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell till tomorrow, it means that the party does not want to defend me. Since there is no stage in the party where I can put my opinion, I will have to defend myself. ”

The BJP rejected Swami’s demand to remove Amit Malviya. Meanwhile, some supporters of the BJP started trending against Subramanian Swamy with a special hashtag. In 1999, tweets involving Sonia Gandhi’s attempt to topple Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government and some of his statements against the Sangh and BJP began. Earlier in July, Swamy tweeted about the moral downfall of the BJP. He had said, “Indeed, it is very sad to see the moral decline of the BJP. Some people have taken financial help from a Baptist Christian organization to file an argument against my temple case in Uttarakhand High Court. “

In 2016, PM Modi gave advice to Swami

This is not the first time that Swami is seen rebel. In 2016, Subramaniam swam against the party. He started making sharp attacks on the Central Government on the pretext of the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. After the attack on the then Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subrahmanyam, when the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley advised Swamy to remain in discipline and make a statement carefully, he retaliated. It was said that ‘those who give me advice and discipline without asking, do not understand that if I ignore discipline, a storm will come.’

Seeing the matter growing, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to interfere in this matter. Prime Minister Modi, while giving a message to Subramanian Swamy, without name, said – if someone is making a statement for publicity then it is wrong. Prime Minister Modi said that no one can be bigger than the party. Party sources say that even on current events, they can be counseled from the level of party or government.