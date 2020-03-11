Why Black Widow Isn’t A Traditional Prequel Or Origin Story

Depart a Remark
Throughout Scarlett Johansson’s time as Black Widow within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve discovered bits and items of Natasha Romanoff’s life as a spy and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. So naturally within the dialogue surrounding the Black Widow film, it was suspected that it may very well be a prequel, and as soon as Natasha sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame, that turned a necessity.
Nonetheless, quite than merely flip the clock again to Natasha Romanoff’s pre-Iron Man 2 years to ship her origin story, Black Widow is as a substitute chronicling a chapter of Natasha’s life in the midst of her time as a superhero. In Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s thoughts, going a extra conventional prequel route with this film simply wasn’t an fascinating strategy. saying:
A prequel that merely stuffed within the blanks of stuff you already know shouldn’t be very thrilling. How does she get her Widow stingers for the primary time? How did she be taught to do a flip? That doesn’t matter.
Maybe there was a time when a Black Widow origin story was within the playing cards, as Kevin Feige and Scarlett Johansson first mentioned the prospect of Natasha Romanoff getting her personal film throughout The Avengers press tour in 2012. Nonetheless, it was in the end determined to go in a special path for the explanations Feige laid out to EW.
Little question a variety of MCU followers would have been content material watching a film about Natasha Romanoff’s time being educated within the Purple Room and finishing up espionage missions KGB earlier than being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D. by Clint Barton, a.okay.a. Hawkeye, and happening a mission to Budapest with the archer. That’s not the film we’re getting, though you may ensure that Black Widow will peel again extra layers of Natasha’s previous.
Set between the occasions of Captain America: Civil Battle and Avengers: Infinity Battle, Black Widow follows Natasha Romanoff on the run and confronting a harmful conspiracy related to her previous life. Since she will be able to’t flip to her superhero allies for help, Natasha should as a substitute reunite with a trio of Russian spies who she went undercover with as a baby: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff (each of whom additionally go by Black Widow) and David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov, a.okay.a. Purple Guardian.
Since we already understand how Natasha Romanoff’s MCU journey ends, Black Widow supplies the chance to discover the character at a time when, though the world considers her a superhero, she has to depend on her previous spy abilities to get out of this specific jam. Together with the beforehand talked about actors, Black Widow’s forged contains O.T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason and William Damage as Thaddeus Ross, together with a unidentified actor taking part in Taskmaster.
Directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson (primarily based off a narrative by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson), Black Widow hits theaters on Could 1. Look by way of our Marvel films information to seek out out what else is being launched in Part Four and past, or hold monitor of this yr’s films with our 2020 launch schedule.
