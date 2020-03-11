Why Black Widow Isn’t A Traditional Prequel Or Origin Story

Set between the occasions of Captain America: Civil Battle and Avengers: Infinity Battle, Black Widow follows Natasha Romanoff on the run and confronting a harmful conspiracy related to her previous life. Since she will be able to’t flip to her superhero allies for help, Natasha should as a substitute reunite with a trio of Russian spies who she went undercover with as a baby: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Melina Vostokoff (each of whom additionally go by Black Widow) and David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov, a.okay.a. Purple Guardian.