Why Bolivia’s “lithium goose” is in danger

File photo: plant of the Bolivian state firm YLB in the Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia (Reuters)

The Wall Street Journal fear that Argentina, Bolivia y Chile end up killing the hen that lays the gold eggs, the lithium deposits that they have in their territories, if the socialist instincts advance in the three countries. For the moment, the newspaper is correct in the case of Boliviawhere he lithium of its gigantic salt lakes is coveted not by the socialists, but, even worse, by the bloodthirsty Vladimir Putin.

The bidding process for thedirect exploitation of lithium” that the Bolivian government had called has been stopped since the mining minister of Putinhis namesake Vladimir Demidovmade it known last June that Russia interested in controlling that business in Bolivia.

The wishes of the Russian government are orders for the Bolivian governmentaccording to the antecedents that exist, and that voice paralyzed the tender and it is expected that at any moment it will be announced that a Russian company will take over the Uyuni sitewhich contains 21 million tons of lithium.

Vladimir Putin he is confident that the tender will go to the Russian Uranium One Group. The other companies that bid in this tender are Chinese CATL Brunp & CMOC, Citic Guoan/CRIG, Xinjiang TBEA Group y Fusion Enertech and the americans Lilac Solutions y EnergyX.

This lithium deposit, perhaps the largest in the world, contained in the brines of the giant salt flats of the closed basin of the southern highlands, it was discovered in the 1970s by a French mission, but since then its exploitation has become controversial. In the 90s the contract was ready to deliver that wealth to the company Lithco Corpbut protests from civic organizations in the department of Potosi forced the president Jaime Paz to cancel the negotiation.

Then came the government of the cocalero Evo Morales that decided to develop wealth with its own technology, which led to great frustration and an expense of 930 million dollars, according to data released by The Economist.

Y Bolivia it is far behind in the race to sell lithium. In the first six months of this year, lithium carbonate exports totaled 35 million dollars, while Chile had revenues of a hundred times more in the same period, with lower investments than those of Bolivia.

The project to develop its own technology, which is state-owned, was in charge of two militants of the pro-Chinese communist party, who have not accounted for the investments. do not exist in Bolivia instances of inspection of this type of investment that are in charge of officials of the coca growers’ party Morales.

Now, With the Russian wishes, a conflict opens up for the Bolivian government, which was determined to favor the Chinese in this business.. Perhaps the “bid” concludes that direct exploitation will be carried out by a consortium that includes Chinese, Russian and Bolivianall with statist projects.

The Russian demands have different shades. At the beginning of the year, when vaccines were expected Sputnik V offered by the Russian dictator, The Economist Intelligence Unit revealed that the day after the agreement, a call from Moscow informed the government of louis arce the Russian interest in controlling the Bolivian territories where there are deposits of “rare earths”.

When asked to Arce to report on this revelation, the answer was that the agreements with Russia contain a “Confidentiality clause” that even covers the price of vaccines. This left open the possibility that rare earths are included in the price of vaccines.

civic organizations of Potosi they are very distrustful of all mining investments. In the end, the Rich Hill silver has been exploited since 1545 but it happens that the department appears as one of the poorest in Bolivia.

The dilemma that the government of louis arce It must not only deal with Russian or Potosino pressure, but also with the socialist current in the region that encourages the three countries of the southern cone to embrace socialist positions.

