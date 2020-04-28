Why Brad Pitt’s Saturday Night Live Impersonation Was ‘Elegant,’ According To Dr. Fauci

I believe he did nice. I’m a fantastic fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the rationale why when folks requested me who I wish to play me, I point out Brad Pitt. He’s considered one of my favourite actors. I believe he did a fantastic job. I believe he confirmed that he’s actually a cultured man when on the finish he took off his hair and thanked me and all the well being care staff. So not solely is he a very nice actor, however he’s truly a cultured particular person.