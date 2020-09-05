Why Bravo’s ‘Southern Allure’ Deleted Plantation Scene

Throughout a scene within the season three premiere of Bravo’s “Southern Allure,” which initially aired in April 2016, forged member Kathryn Dennis offers a tour of her household’s South Carolina dwelling — a plantation — to her visitor, Ok. Cooper Ray.

“And there’s really a slave cemetery over there — no joke!” Dennis says. Ray exclaims, “Wow!” They then go on to debate the plantation. “So this was a rice plantation?” Ray asks. Dennis solutions, blithely: “Sure. Rice, cotton and tobacco.”

As Selection reported final month, Bravo pulled 4 episodes of “Southern Allure” from its video-on-demand channels to evaluation them for racist content material. Three of the episodes had been restored to BravoTV.com, the Bravo app and Bravo’s satellite tv for pc and cable VOD service utterly intact.

However that plantation scene from the third season, in accordance with a Bravo spokesperson, shall be edited out. It is going to be expunged earlier than the episode is put again on VOD. (The absence of the “Southern Allure” episodes was first seen by in a TikTok video by consumer @thetalkofshame.)

The resolution to delete a part of a present’s historical past is a knotty one, in accordance with Shari Levine, Bravo’s government vice chairman of manufacturing. If actuality reveals doc how individuals stay, is erasing one thing that’s offensive or troublesome the correct reply? Particularly when it’s a scene that already aired?

“It’s a very onerous query you’re asking. As a result of it’s actually the battle of the time; it’s the query of the time,” Levine mentioned. “Individuals behave in a sure method, and it feels uncomfortable for numerous individuals — but it surely’s additionally a mirrored image of a second of a tradition.”

Bravo fan @thetalkofshame, who’s Black, and continuously feedback on the community’s reveals, disagrees with the erasure. In a TikTok about Selection’s story in regards to the “Southern Allure” episode that will be going underneath the knife, she mentioned: “Right here’s the factor: I don’t need these scenes reduce out. Ought to they’ve been glamorized after they had been initially aired? Completely not. However now that we all know higher, we should always all have to try how this nation was constructed — the place previous cash actually comes from.”

It’s a real dilemma, Levine mentioned. “Now we have very blended emotions about it.” And about that particular scene, Levine added: “It’s precisely what Kathryn felt on the time that she was saying it.”

There will not be an ideal reply. Bravo has been underneath explicit scrutiny in latest months, and fired two stars of “Vanderpump Guidelines” — Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute — after racist actions the community deemed insupportable. “We clearly made a alternative when it got here to ‘Vanderpump Guidelines,’ and we had been very vocal about that,” Levine mentioned. “We’re conscious of what the second is. And all of us really feel the identical when it comes to intolerance, and when it comes to being a part of a tradition that doesn’t inflict ache on individuals.”

The continued employment of Kathryn Dennis — the star of that “Southern Allure” scene, who has been on all six seasons of the present — was additionally in query this 12 months. A number of months in the past, Dennis was slammed for sending a monkey emoji to Charleston activist Mika Gadsden, a Black girl. The incident happened in Might throughout an argument a couple of Trump boat parade that performed out on social media.

Dennis apologized on Twitter, and she is going to certainly be again for season 7 of “Southern Allure,” which started filming earlier this summer season.

On the bigger query of how you can take care of content material that may be a teachable second for some viewers, and horribly offensive to others, Levine mentioned it’s sophisticated.

“It’s a extremely robust place to be,” she mentioned. “I don’t have a straight reply for you, and I want I did. It’s a actually tough place — they usually’re actually onerous inquiries to navigate.”