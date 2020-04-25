Why Brooklyn Nine-Nine Went For That Big Die Hard Reference In Season 7 Finale

Hans Gruber. [Laughs] Hans Gruber Peralta. And there have been others. It was exhausting, nevertheless it was in some way simpler than naming Gina’s child Enigma, as a result of she might have been named something. ‘Will we identify him after one in all their fathers?’ That felt actually flawed. ‘Will we identify it after Captain Holt?’ That felt like an excessive amount of. Once we settled on Mac, it simply felt proper. However we did commute for some time between that and… not naming him, simply so we didn’t have to fret about it till subsequent season.