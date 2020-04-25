Why Bucky Didn’t Get Captain America’s Shield In Avengers: Endgame, According To Sebastian Stan

That’s the place I felt just like the character was on the finish of Avengers: Endgame. It’s additionally what he needed for Steve. Like anyone that finally ends up traumatized by a warfare expertise, he was affected by it for the remainder of his life. So, what felt like a need there was for a restart — for him and for Steve in a means. It didn’t essentially really feel just like the defend was gonna be that. Steve going again in time and saying, “I’m gonna take one thing for me now. I’ve been right here for all these guys, and I’ve carried out the most effective I may. I’m only a man, and I’m going to return and attempt to dwell my life.” I really feel that’s one thing that Bucky would need for his greatest good friend, and on the identical time, Steve is saying to Bucky, “You’re going to go and try this, too. I’m not going to place this factor on you. We’re each going to dwell our lives — the lives that have been really taken from us again within the ‘40s after we enlisted.” So, that’s the place I felt they have been on the finish of the film.