Why Bucky Didn’t Get Captain America’s Shield In Avengers: Endgame, According To Sebastian Stan

For a lot of followers, Steve Rogers’ enduring bond with Bucky Barnes is among the most necessary elements of the MCU franchise. So, there was undoubtedly some disappointment when he bequeathed Captain America’s defend to another person in Avengers: Endgame, since Bucky appeared to be his pure successor. Sebastian Stan has now supplied some good rationale for why that was really an act of kindness, although and has shed some mild on what it means for Bucky Barnes’ future.
Steve and Bucky have been via a lot of ups and downs. But, on the finish of Avengers: Endgame, we see an aged Steve providing his defend to Sam Wilson and never his lifelong greatest good friend. Positive, he and Sam are shut, too — however some followers felt that Bucky deserved it extra. Nevertheless, Sebastian Stan doesn’t agree — actually, he appears like Steve and Bucky’s fates have been precisely proper for each their characters:
That’s the place I felt just like the character was on the finish of Avengers: Endgame. It’s additionally what he needed for Steve. Like anyone that finally ends up traumatized by a warfare expertise, he was affected by it for the remainder of his life. So, what felt like a need there was for a restart — for him and for Steve in a means. It didn’t essentially really feel just like the defend was gonna be that. Steve going again in time and saying, “I’m gonna take one thing for me now. I’ve been right here for all these guys, and I’ve carried out the most effective I may. I’m only a man, and I’m going to return and attempt to dwell my life.” I really feel that’s one thing that Bucky would need for his greatest good friend, and on the identical time, Steve is saying to Bucky, “You’re going to go and try this, too. I’m not going to place this factor on you. We’re each going to dwell our lives — the lives that have been really taken from us again within the ‘40s after we enlisted.” So, that’s the place I felt they have been on the finish of the film.
Whenever you actually take into consideration Sebastian Stan’s feedback to THR, it does really feel like Steve did the correct factor in giving Bucky an opportunity to set his personal course. Although we’ve doubtless seen the final of Captain America, Bucky and Sam are going to be teaming up for brand new adventures in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Stan guarantees we’ll get to see how Steve’s choice performs out for each characters:
I don’t suppose there’s a need or any conflicted ideas about taking up that mantle. Sam, to me, was at all times the clear man to tackle that mantle for quite a few causes, which additionally comes with a lot extra baggage that’s going to be explored within the present.
In different phrases: Steve’s choice to offer Sam the defend wasn’t only a type gesture towards Bucky, it may additionally find yourself making for some extra attention-grabbing tales. We’ll see what that every one quantities to when the sequence hits Disney+.
And people who could really feel they should rewatch Bucky, Sam and Cap’s fateful scene from the closing moments from Avengers: Endgame can stream the movie on Disney+ now.
