Why Byron Castillo, León’s new reinforcement, could sue the Chilean Football Federation

FIFA announced on Friday in a statement that it has decided to “close the disciplinary procedure” that it had undertaken against Ecuador in the case of a possible improper alignment of Byron Castillo, without indicating any sanction.

Byron Castillo, new player of the Esmeraldas de León, found himself in the eye of the hurricane after a controversial case in Conmebol. And it is that after having defined the four and a half tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Chilean team appealed the classification of Ecuador by a alleged improper alignment starring the midfielder. However, FIFA dismissed the complaint and the footballer could sue to the Chilean Federation.

During an interview on the Ecuadorian program The keythe lawyer specializing in sports matters, Andres Holguinclaimed to have maintained contact with the representative of Byron Castillo. In that sense, although he has not defined what the soccer player’s request will be, he communicated his intention to sue the Chilean soccer body for the comments they caused damage to your mental health.

“I have spoken with Byron’s employer and we have agreed that we are going to sue the Chilean Federation. We are going to act against the Chilean Federation because at least Byron was told everything (…) we have to analyze how far we want to go, if it is an economic compensation or a disciplinary sanction (…) harmful comments are against the playerI still I have not heard harmful comments against the federation”Holguin declared.

Castillo is a new reinforcement of Club León (Capture: Twitter/@clubleonfc)

In this regard, in the period during which the authorities were in the debate on the admissibility or not of the complaint presented by Chile, Castillo was the victim of media harassment. The pressure became such that during a soccer league match in his country, between Barcelona and Aucas, broke down crying after committing a penalty that the rival box converted in the end. “Get me out, get me out now, I can’t take it anymore”he told his coach.

Until now, Byron Castillo has not delivered any official message around the FIFA resolution, as well as the action it would take against the Chilean Football Federation. However, in recent hours his foray into Mexican soccer was made known, since the Club León confirmed his hiring with a peculiar presentation spread on their social networks.

“Confirmed! Permission to land! Top Fiera, Top Crack. Welcome Byron Castillo”, was the message with which the official account of the Leonese team broadcast the video of its confirmation. In the content, panoramic images of the Guanajuato city and a jet that, supposedly, was piloted by the former defender of the Barcelona of Guayaquil.

The Ecuadorian defender was confirmed as the new member of the Green Belly squad, a team from which he will seek to defend his call with Ecuador to the Qatar World Cup 20

At the end of the qualifying tournament for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the National Professional Football Association (ANFP) filed a complaint with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for Castillo’s improper alignment during the contest. In that sense, they argued that their real nationality was colombian and had played the matches with Ecuador with documentation that falsified their identity.

In this regard, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), presented its arguments to revoke the complaint filed by the neighboring federation. It was so, after listening to the arguments of the two interested parties, FIFA chose to respect Ecuador’s place in the Qatar 2022 World Cupso the original program continued to stand.

“After analyzing all the documentation received from the parties, The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the disciplinary procedure initiated against the FEF. The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been notified to the affected parties today. In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the parties have ten days to request the substantiated decision,” the FIFA statement read.

