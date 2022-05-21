Why Carlos Bremer could return to the Red Sharks of Veracruz to Liga MX

Carlos Bremer is interested in returning soccer to Veracruz (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

Almost three years after his last appearance in the First Division of Mexican soccer, the followers of the Veracruz Red Sharks received encouraging news. Being a square of great relevance and tradition in national football, the businessman Carlos Bremer expressed his desire to return the sport to the entity. Similarly, the governor Cuitlahuac Garcia, He showed signs of will to make the desire of the fans come true.

During a brief appearance before the local Veracruz media, the businessman recognized for his participation in the program Shark Tank México recalled the efforts he directed to resuscitate the baseball team Veracruz Eagle. Similarly, did not rule out his intention to participate in various sports projects in the entity among which football figured.

“Reviving the Águila de Veracruz was very important, that’s why we put a lot of effort into it last year. Right now we are looking at other basketball projects and why not seek to recover my namesakes the Sharks of Veracruz. I’m going to have dinner with the governor to see his plans. It brings some very cool projects, like a baseball stadium of another level, which is also very much needed and let’s see what we can participate in”Bremer declared on May 18.

The Red Sharks of Veracruz could return to the First Division of Mexican soccer (Photo: Twitter @TubuJarocho)

One day after the meeting that Bremer held with Cuitláhuac García, governor of the state of Veracruz, the politician announced the progress of the talk. In his statement, thanked the will of the president of Value Group for promoting sport and recognized that his intervention will be relevant to achieve the task with the Red Sharks.

“He offered us that support. Of course, you have to talk to the people and businessmen who are interested in taking over the Veracruz team and using the stadium. We are going to have talks, he is going to help us contact businessmen and also to unlock the issue with the Federation. We believe that he is a person who knows the medium quite well and you can help us with that. We are going to rehabilitate the stadium”, declared Cuitláhuac García before the media.

poor sports results buried the team at the bottom of the percentage table on numerous occasions during its last decade of existence, although economic factors were more relevant for the jarocho port to run out of space. After having played his last match in the First Division, the president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Yon de Luisa announced his disaffiliation on December 5, 2019.

The last meeting of the Veracruz Red Sharks was against the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara in November 2019 (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

The decision was made unanimously during an Ordinary General Assembly. In addition, it was motivated by salary debts that Fidel Kuri, then team owner, held with players and staff of the institution, as well as the multiple punishments he received for having violated the organization’s Code of Ethics and Statute.

It was so, despite the fact that the players reported to direct the preseason for Clausura 2020, The Veracruz entity was left without a soccer team in the First Division. The last time they played a professional match was the November 23, 2019when they fell by three goals to one against the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

In that edition of the tournament, that is to say Apertura 2019, the team commanded by Enrique López Zarza finished in last place in the general table. His record reached eight units out of 54 possiblethanks to a single victory against Puebla, five draws and 12 losses.

KEEP READING:

The minimum difference with which TV Azteca took the rating of Atlas vs. Tigres

Checo Pérez will not run the first practice of the Spanish GP

Karen Díaz will become the first Mexican referee in a World Cup; she will attend Qatar 2022