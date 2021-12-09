Why Carlos Salcedo could leave Tigres

One of the players who calls to leave is Carlos Salcedo (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresOficial)

Once Tigers ended his participation in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, Miguel Herrera He started considering his next moves to beef up his team and show off a revamped version in 2022.

And one of the players who rings to leave is Carlos Salcedo. Even though that him Titan had a good day with those of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), Salcedo would have asked to leave the club, as revealed TUDN.

And is that the fight for ownership in the ideal eleven of the Louse Herrera He came to make Salcedo uncomfortable on different occasions, so he would try to try his luck at some other club. However, so far no Liga MX team has been interested in signing the central defender.

Salcedo and his dissatisfaction with the style of El Piojo would be the apparent reasons why he would look for a new team (Photo: Twitter / @ Csalcedojr)

As soon as the team of the Louse Herrera and his team were eliminated in the semifinal of the Opening 2021. Salcedo would have spoken with the campus board to request that they put him on the transfer market this winter, according to Sports multimedia.

But so far the Tigres team has not shared any information about the players who will leave the institution and will no longer be there for 2022. But the extra-court behavior of Salcedo and his disagreement with the style of Louse would be the apparent reasons why he would look for a new team.

It should be remembered that the Titan has a current contract with those of the Volcano until December 2022, that is, it is still valid for one year with Tigres. So in the supposed case that he leaves the club, the interested squad should pay close to USD 10 million, the same amount that Tigres paid to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

Did Carlos Salcedo say goodbye to Tigres?

Salcedo would have spoken with the campus leadership to request that they put him on the transfer market (Photo: EFE / EPA / Abbas Ali)



In the midst of the rumors that point him out of the set of Louse Herrera, the player of the Mexican National Team made a mysterious publication that caused controversy and led people to think that it was a farewell to the fans.

Through his official Twitter account, he wrote a message of gratitude to the fans for the support they have shown him since his arrival at the institution three years ago.

“Thank you for so much love #Tigre since my arrival …”, he wrote.

Through his official Twitter account, he wrote a message of gratitude to the fans for the support they have shown him since his arrival (Photo: Twitter / @ Csalcedojr)

His message was shared at dawn on Monday, December 6. Quickly added more than eight thousand “like” reactions. The answers he received were constant questions if he would return to Chivas or if he would really leave the Monterrey residents.

But he did not respond to questions and limited himself to generating further rumors.

Carlos Salcedo vs Louse Herrera

Throughout the tournament, one of the characteristics of Miguel Herrera was the constant rotation of his players for their matches, so the Titan he had to give a few minutes to his club mates.

For the Monterrey classic between Tigres and Monterrey, Salcedo had a tantrum after leaving the exchange.

Carlos Salcedo had to be replaced by Miguel Herrera in the Classic Regio, Monterrey vs Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @ FoxSportsMX)

The 27-year-old defender had to be replaced as a preventive measure, since he was on the verge of receiving the second warning of the match and being expelled from the game. Classic Regio, so Herrera decided not to risk and instead gave entry to the youth Juan José Sánchez Purata.

Salcedo did not give in his claims and even ignored the words of his partner, Juan Pablo Vigón, who tried to calm him down on the stadium bench. However, he did not succeed and continued to complain to show his dissatisfaction with the change.

This type of behavior was also carried out with the Mexican team, and from that moment he stopped being summoned by the Tata Martino.

KEEP READING:

Santiago Solari revealed why few Mexican footballers play in European leagues

Tata Martino revealed his expectations about the Marcelo Flores squad

The millionaire figure that Miguel Herrera lost after hitting Christian Martinoli