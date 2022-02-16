Why Carlos Vela will no longer return with the Tri

Carlos Vela ruled out his return to the Mexican National Team (Photo: Adolfo Vladimir / Cuartoscuro)

A few months before the Qatar 2022 World Cup takes place, Carlos candle discarded his return to the Mexican National Team. The team of Gerardo Tata Martino He has experienced different ups and downs throughout the Concacaf Octagonal and the lack of a leading scorer has caused the fans to demand the return of different figures, including Vela.

But for the Major League Soccer forward (MLS) his objectives focus on less sophisticated goals and made it clear that wear the t-shirt Tri no longer in your plans in the short and medium term.

In an interview for the show Now or never from ESPNthe player of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) was honest about his role with the national team and gave the reasons why he will no longer represent the country.

Carlos Vela competes in the MLS (Photo: Twitter/@LAFC)

The main reason focused on give a place to the new generations of players who are demonstrating their goalscoring ability, gave the example of Hirving Chucky Lozano, Jesus Tecatito Corona, Diego Lainez and Alexis Vegawho have had relevant actions with the Tri in the most recent matches.

Although the Bombardier He had previously pointed out that his stage in the Tri it’s overwhen asked again about this condition, due to the proximity of Qatar 2022, Vela replied:

“Yes (I close the door to El Tri), I think it’s time for the youngsters, Chucky, Tecate, Lainez, de Vega. All the players have been improving, they are young; I think they still have a lot to give and to prove”

Carlos Vela played with the Mexican National Team from 2007 to 2019 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In a personal retrospective, the Mexican striker analyzed his time in the Aztec team. From first call in 2007 until his retirement in 2019Vela commented that he lived the stage that corresponded to him, for which he trusted that other players will do the same and meet the goals of the Tri.

“i had my chanceI could not get Mexico to go further than with other players, because it is time for others to try, and for them to take us where others could not, “he said.

The former Arsenal FC striker played with the Mexican National Team since September 2007when he was summoned by Hugo Sanchezalthough he had already had some participations in lower categories, that first call opened a stage in the career of the Bombardier.

Sailing competed in Gold Cups, the Confederations Cup, the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: Instagram/@CH14_)

He competed in Gold Cups, the Confederations Cup, the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. May 2019 Carlos Vela spoke at a press conference and shared his official withdrawal from the national teamsince then he stopped being summoned to the Tri.

Carlos Vela is 32 years old. and remains one of the top scorers in the MLS, but he recognized that the years and his physical performance may change in the coming years. So when the time comes, he will think about whether to continue playing or retire to start different projects.

“The truth is that I have two, three years of good level leftto be able to continue competing with the best in this league and after that I will see how I will be mentally, with what desire, how excited I am to continue competing”, he shared for ESPN.

Carlos Vela is currently a striker for LAFC in the MLS and recently renewed his contract with them for one more season (Photo: EFE/Gustavo Becerra)

But he also made it clear that he will not expect to be a burden to the club he competes for, so he will analyze his physical and competitive performance to close his stage as a player in the best way professional.

“The truth is that I am not going to force until the last minute, that they almost kick me out of any team because it is not what I want, I want to finish well, I want to end up enjoying myself”

Carlos Vela is currently a striker for LAFC in the MLS and recently renewed his contract with them for one more season.

