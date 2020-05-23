Why Castle’s Stana Katic Is Still ’Grateful’ Despite Being Fired From The Show

Go away a Remark
It has been a number of years since Fortress ended its eight-season run, however many are nonetheless fairly bewildered by ABC’s choice to fireplace Stana Katic, the sequence’ main woman and one half of the drama’s essential couple. It grew to become one of the vital controversial TV exits from the previous few years. Katic has since moved on to starring in Amazon’s Absentia and just lately defined why she continues to be “grateful” for her time on Fortress regardless of being fired from the present.
Castle’s sequence finale noticed Stana Katic’s Kate Beckett get a contented ending with Nathan Fillion’s Richard Fortress, with a seven-year flash ahead that noticed them nonetheless collectively and elevating three kids. Nonetheless, issues weren’t so comfortable in the true world. Katic was fired from the present forward of the Season eight finale and Fortress was poised to maneuver into its ninth season with out one in all its co-leads. The present was in the end cancelled a number of weeks after Katic’s ousting, rendering the choice moot. 4 years later and it seems like Katic has come to phrases along with her departure. Right here’s what she informed Australia’s Every day Telegraph (through the Every day Mail):
I used to be confused by your complete expertise. I used to be damage. However look, time has handed and I’m so grateful to have been part of that undertaking, for it to have affected as many individuals because it did. Folks beloved that couple and beloved the story we informed, beloved all of these characters. It will be a disservice to the work that I did, which I really feel partly contributed to the success of the present, if I seemed again on it and was something however grateful for the superior run.
Stana Katic appears to understand how vital her character was to Fortress and the way she “contributed to the success of the present” to be too bitter about the entire thing after so lengthy. That mentioned, it is comprehensible why she was confused and damage by the expertise. She was the sequence’ co-lead and planning to maneuver ahead with out her on the present did not make a lot sense on the time. I nonetheless do not assume the choice makes any sense, however there isn’t any altering the previous.
In 2018, Katic admitted that she was “nonetheless not clear on the thought course of” behind her firing, however she appears to have made her peace with it within the years since. On the time of her controversial exit, one potential purpose emerged as the reason behind her firing, however a contract situation has by no means been confirmed. One other solid member, Tamala Jones, was additionally let go from the present alongside Katic, whereas Nathan Fillion was signed on for an additional season earlier than the present was unceremoniously cancelled.
