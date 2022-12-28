Why cats are considered semi-domesticated animals

It became a companion animal appreciated for its sweetness, its grace and its indolence, but the cat is above all a protective animal (REUTERS)

Cats were domesticated for the first time before humans populated the entire planet and perhaps, when qualifying them, it would be more accurate to say that they are animals “semi-domesticated”.

All this process of domestication, gradual and multifaceted, occurred almost 10,000 years ago and he was executed keeping part of his wild behavior.

Most likely, the link between humans and domestic cats, as pets, arose as a result of a change in the lifestyle of our ancestors in ancient times. Asian Mesopotamia.

At that time, human beings settled in the areas surrounding the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, carrying out the first change to migrate from hunter-gatherer status to stable agriculture.

The origin of the cats is poorly documented in the fossil record since the ancestors of the cats normally lived in tropical areas, which do not offer good conditions for fossilization (REUTERS)

This abrupt and undoubtedly revolutionary change occurred alongside the development of close ties to cats that ate rodents thus controlling vermin and protecting crops.

It was then and for that protective reason of their crops that human beings decided to take them with them on their numerous and long migrations throughout the planet.

On the other hand, we have not changed cats much during that domestication process, so these animals once again prove to be very particular.

It could be said that cats are semi-domesticated, since if we were to release them into the wild, they would continue to hunt and be able to survive.

The ancestors of the cat are not too different from those that existed 10,000 years ago (REUTERS)

It was the study of DNA markers that made it possible to demonstrate that cats were domesticated before migrating alongside humans all over the world.

These studies also made it possible to determine a series of genetic conditions shared by cats and humans.

It has been thought, therefore, to use cats as biomedical model to study genetic diseases that affect both them and humans, such as polycystic kidney disease, certain types of blindness and dwarfism.

In this way, by studying the causes of genetic diseases in cats or how to treat their ailments, progress can be made to treat humans with the same diseases.

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the Hospital Escuela de Animales Pequeños (UNLPam). University Professor at various Argentine universities. International speaker.

