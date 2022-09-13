Why cats bite and what signs to be alert for

Normalizing aggressive or playful behavior with hands or feet as prey is incorrect and seriously affects our relationship with the cat

The gato it’s a Hunter A nocturnal solitary, and in many aspects of his life he behaves as such, but as a pet companion, it is important that he bonds with human beings in an appropriate and peaceful way.

If he bites, it could be that we have inadvertently taught him to bite. play bite.

Hence the importance of educating him teaching him rules and limits: among them do not bite playing with intermediate objects and never directly with feet or hands.

Young cats are very energetic and it is very possible that touching them will activate them and want to play biting us

normalize the aggressive behavior or playing with hands or feet as prey is wrong and seriously affects our relationship with the cat.

There is also the possibility that we are not meeting his behavioral needs and that he simply wants to hunt us out of need to satisfy his instinctive cravings for hunting and predation.

If this happens, the cat will be constantly attentive and ready to stick its sharp fangs into us. It may also be that he feels uncomfortable in some situation, such as when we caress him or touch him and he does not like it.

As a general rule, cats do not like to have their bellies or paws touched.

When the cat is not comfortable, it will show it by emitting signs through his body such as wagging the tip of his tail, rotating his ears, or frowning,

If we don’t listen to him, he may move away, put a paw at us, growl at us or snort at us, but if we don’t pay attention to the warnings sometimes you will have no choice but to take action.

There is also the possibility that something hurts or that he is restless due to some ailment, which should be evaluated by a veterinarian. It can also bite because it is frightened by something external such as noises, other animals, etc.

In each case, with each cat and in each situation, it is important to evaluate everything properly and try to reach a diagnosis. The only way to differentiate a real physical health problem from a behavioral one is through a veterinary consultation.

Once any organic cause has been ruled out, we will be able to discover what may be happening to it to make it behave like this and act accordingly.

Cats are adapted to life with humans in most cases, but it is not so certain that we are adapted to them and always understand their language. As a general rule cats don’t like to have their bellies or paws touched and, on the other hand, they love to have their chin scratched, their cheeks scratched or the back of their necks stroked.

In addition to the general rules, it is essential to know the tastes of our cats individually because each cat is a world. We must educate them so that they learn and understand that play biting hands or feet is not allowed.

If it is a cat that does not like to be touched too much, we must respect it knowing its degree of permissiveness.

Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinary doctor. He is a specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

