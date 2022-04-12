Why Chavez Jr.’s boxing career could come to an end

Chávez Jr. is still hospitalized because of his addiction problem (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

The chavez dynasty has faced a series of personal ups and downs because Julio Cesar Chavez Junior was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic because of his addiction problem. In March 2022 the great mexican champion He took it upon himself to share with his followers on Instagram the news that his son had entered a rehabilitation center.

A month after he was admitted to the clinic and stopped appearing in public, Julio César Chávez González spoke about what he expects from his son Y what could happen with the sports career of Junior. Prior to the presentation of the tribute to Ignacio Beristáin by the World Boxing Council (WBC), the caesar of boxing spoke of the evolution that has shown julito and hinted that Chavez Jr.’s career in the ring could be on its last legs.

His father shared with different media that the only thing he hopes is that Julio recovers and returns to his family. He downplayed the relevance of his return to the ring, since he considered that it is not the most important thing at the moment, for which Chávez González hopes that julito is well both physically and mentally, once that part is healed, the living legend expressed that Chávez Jr. could continue boxing.

The great Mexican champion prefers that Junior be stable surrounded by his family (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

“(I hope) that he recovers his family, his children because you know that it is very difficult when one has an addiction problem.”

Although boxing is the most outstanding thing within the Chávez dynasty, the great mexican champion prefer that Junior be stable surrounded by your familyTherefore, if he did not succeed, the former boxer would prioritize the recovery of his son before seeing him in the ring. This was expressed by the also sports commentator of Box Azteca:

“You know, my son is going through a recovery process. First of all, God will be fine, my son. Now if he wants to resume his career, let him resume his career, but right now the most important thing is that my son Julio is physically and mentally well ”

His instability in relation to substance use would take him away from the ring (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

Before Chávez Carrasco entered the rehabilitation center again, he showed his interest in facing the American youtuber Jake Paul. Even the American boxer himself spoke of his intentions to agree to a confrontation with the former WBC champion, however, the opportunity never came and was only a possibility.

Due to his relapse, the plan was ruined and Julius Caesar could not agree to it. Thus, his instability in relation to substance use would take him away from the ring.

The last fight he had was against David Pantera Zegarra in December 2021. He won that fight by decision of the judges, but his victory was plagued with controversy because he came up sick and was accused of ingesting a substance during the fight. In addition, the judges did not announce the results with which they gave him the victory.

The great Mexican champion will once again get into the ring to show his talent with gloves and fists (Photo: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The great mexican champion He will get back into the ring to show his talent with gloves and fists. Julio César Chávez González will come out of retirement to join the event schedule “Legends of Legends”which will aim to honor the trajectory of Ignacio Beristainemblematic Mexican boxing trainer.

Despite the fact that Julio César had put an end to the exhibition fights, he changed his mind and will put on his gloves again to get into the ring and face daniel zaragoza in an exhibition match arranged at cuatro rounds.

At a press conference on Monday, April 11, the World Boxing Council (CMB) presented the stellar event that will recognize the long trajectory of Nacho Beristáin as a boxing trainer and among the figures that will participate will be Jhonny González Vera, Juan Manuel MarquezHumberto The little one González, Jorge Mischievous Arce among others.

KEEP READING:

Why the “Turkish” Mohamed did not arrive in Chivas

Julio César Chávez will return to the ring for the tribute to Nacho Beristáin

Javier Valle, Chivas figure and member of the champion, died