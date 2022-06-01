Why Checo Pérez could compete with Verstappen for the championship with Red Bull

Checo Pérez approached Max Verstappen in the ranking of F1 drivers (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

One more feat achieved Sergio Czech Pérezafter becoming champion in the Monaco Grand Prix, Czech would have chances to compete against his teammate, Max Verstappen, to contend for him drivers championship and open the panorama within the strategy of Red Bull Racing For this season.

His podium in the principality of Monaco allowed the man from Guadalajara to climb to the third position in the drivers rankingwith a total of 110 points is so lonely 15 units of first place, a place currently occupied by Verstappen. Because of what his achievement at the Monte Carlo circuit brought him closer to the Dutchman and would open the way for both teammates to contend for this year’s championship title.

Christian Horner, director of Red Bull, has already spoken in relation to the possibility that exists within the team after the first place in Guadalajara. At a press conference at the end of the race accepted that both Pérez and Verstappen have a chance to fight for the drivers’ championshipas long as the of builders and both drivers contribute to the team.

Checo Pérez made history at the Monaco Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

He even changed the discourse within the team of the Red Bull Well, he stressed that they do not care who gets it, since they both belong to Red Bull and the achievement would be for the team. This was expressed by the director of the team:

“We don’t care who wins, the constructors is hugely important, but, you know, whether it’s Max or Czechboth are Red Bull drivers and both have the same opportunity”.

Regarding the classification by constructors championshipwith the victory of 1 – 3 of the Austrian team, Red Bull established itself in first place with an accumulated 235 pointsa result that distanced him from Ferrari y Mercedes; the first one has 199 points while the second one has 134.

Checo was crowned champion at the Monaco Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Though Czech He is the second driver of the teamwithin the international sphere, the Mexican Guadalajara was placed as a prospect more to be crowned champion in the maximum speed circuit. But one of the adversities that Sergio Pérez would face is the preference that Red Bull would have over the Dutchman. In accordance with Planet F1 Czech He would first have to fix his strategy with his team to compete with Max.

“Is the Mexican now a title contender? Being just 15 points out of first place, you have to say yes, but would the team really want the crown to pass from their main driver to their colleague? Not if they can help it.”

Because on the 2021 season Verstappen crowned champion, the team would choose -by strategy- to endorse the title of the Dutch driver instead of supporting the rider from Guadalajara. It was even pointed out that the triumph of Czech on May 29 at the Monte Carlo circuit was a way of rewarding the incident that occurred in Barcelona.

Checo celebrated his victory in Monaco together with the Red Bull Racing team (Video: Twitter/@redbullracing)

It should be remembered that in the Spanish Grand Prix, Czech had to give up first place to Verstappen at the request of his chief mechanic. At that time, the Mexican pilot was upset by the order, but despite it he complied and resigned himself with a second place on the podium.

Despite the fact that only seven dates of the 2022 Formula 1 season have elapsed, Sergio remains in the ranking of three drivers who could aspire to the championship, it will be a matter of time to see how the rest of the season will develop and the strategy for which Red Bull chooses.

At the end of the Monaco Grand Prix, the ranking for the drivers’ championship is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 125 puntos

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 116 points

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – 110 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 84 points

5. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) – 83 points

