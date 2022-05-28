Why Checo Pérez is excited about getting another pole position in Monaco

Formula One F1 – Monaco Grand Prix – Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco – May 27, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during a press conference REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

One of the most special weekends in the calendar of the formula 1because the new era of single-seaters will run for the first time in the legendary Monaco circuit and with it a new edition of an unmissable race on the calendar.

Despite the fact that the dimensions of the cars have made it difficult to overtake, the circuit’s own characteristics they give him an extreme degree of concentration for his pilotsbecause any mistake or mistake puts them against the walls and their career is ruined.

Who gives the impression of having mastered this pressure is Czech Pérezthe Mexican driver who seems to have found a special connection with street racing. In 2016 and 2018 he added three podiums between Monaco and Azerbaijanwhen he was racing for Force India, and in 2021 he took his first victory with Red Bull also in Azerbaijan.

The last great example occurred last March, when he won his first pole position at the new Jeddah circuit, Saudi Arabia. Rhythm that he recalled this weekend in Monte Carlo, where he hopes to repeat his idyll with street layouts and surprise Ferrari with a pole positionJust like it happened a couple of months ago.

The outstanding pace that Pérez imposed in the two practices on Friday, where he finished in second and third place in terms of the best times, recalled the confidence with which he drove in Saudi Arabiabut now also with the push of having surpassed Max Verstappen in both sessions.

In fact, these two results are the best of his career on Fridays, so there is a chance that he will maintain confidence with the car and get the necessary tenths to beat his teammatebut also hoping to catch up with the two Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc, who were very powerful.

Czech He claimed to feel very comfortable with the car this year and admitted that now “he does know when he does a good lap”, unlike the previous year, so if he came out with the right set-up in his car, he could win the pole in a circuit where it is key.

These sensations were confirmed during the official transmission of the second practice in Spanish, where in the words of John Fossarolihis pace, security and results were similar to those he imposed in Jeddah, where he surprised with the pole position on his last try.

In a later interview, Sergio was in charge of limiting the expectations of his times and hinted that overcoming the Italians would be a complicated task:

“Overall, it seems like we’re lacking a bit compared to the FerrariThey look really strong. We will analyze the data and see what we can do, but today they seem to be very fast. We expected a difference, but not a difference like the one we have seen today”, declared the man from Guadalajara.

“It is very nice to drive again in Monaco, it is always fun! It was a good session today for us, but the long runs were a bit difficult with the traffic, I couldn’t do more than two laps consistently.

The classification for Monaco GP It will be this Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m., in central Mexico time, at which time the starting order for Sunday’s race will be decided, one where the Qualy plays a fundamental role.

