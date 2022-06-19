Why Checo Pérez was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

“Checo” Pérez considered that he performs the same role as Cristiano Ronaldo, but in Formula 1 (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

Thanks to the good conditions he has shown as a Formula 1 driver, Sergio Perez has managed to project itself in the world sports elite where there are also characters like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Even being one of the best drivers of the 2022 season, he took advantage of a conversation with Hugo Sánchez, former Real Madrid striker, to compare his personality and that of Max Verstappen with that of the soccer stars.

Czech was the special guest in one of the episodes of the program entitled Hugo Sanchez presents, where he was able to talk with the iconic former soccer player about his career. At one point in the interview, the Pentapichichi he questioned his interlocutor about “Who is the Messi of pilots today?”. Immediately afterwards, the pilot from Guadalajara did not hesitate to recognize himself in the figure of the Portuguese and his teammate with the Argentine striker.

“Messi es Verstappen. A very natural driver, with a lot of talent and he is the Messi of cars. I’m like Cristiano Ronaldotalented too, but more worked and dedicated to getting the performance out of himself, ”he declared before the figure of Mexican soccer.

Sergio Pérez is going through one of the best moments of his career in Formula 1 (Photo: Leonhard Foeger/REUTERS)

However, Pérez’s comparison did not end there, Moments later, Sánchez recalled the talk he had with Karim Benzemástriker for Real Madrid, and Czech intervened to declare his affinity with French. “Every year it improves and that is what has happened to me in my career, every year I am better. Benzema is getting better and better at Real Madrid”, he said.

Currently, the Mexican driver has enough arguments to put him on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, as well as writing his own story as a Formula 1 driver. 12 years as a Formula 1 driver, his perseverance began to pay off since his arrival at the Red Bull Racing team. In his first season with the Red Bull, that of 2021, helped his teammate win the World Drivers’ Championship.

On the contrary, in his second year with the Austrian team, Czech Pérez seeks to position himself as serious candidate to obtain the top in the individual tournament. So far, and after having run eight races out of the 22 scheduled, he already has una pole position in your history and presence on the podium five times.

Checo Pérez achieved his first honorable position of 2022 at the Monaco Grand Prix (Photo: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS)

It has been in the Grand Prix of Australia, Emilia-Romagna, Spain and Azerbaijan when he managed to claim himself as the second best runner on the circuit. Meanwhile, during the prestigious and complex Monaco Grand Prix was able to conquer first place of the race, to complete the fifth podium of the year.

The results they have given it a historical place, not only in the history of Mexican motorsports but worldwide. For the first time a tricolor pilot appears in the runner-up in the World Drivers’ Championship. Con 129 units, Pérez is only surpassed by Max Verstappenwho has claimed 150 over the course of the year, and is 13 points ahead of Charles Leclerc in third place overall.

Although the star driver of the Red Bull team is Verstappen, the Mexican He has not ruled out competing for the first Drivers’ World Championship in his professional history. However, to achieve this, it will depend on the strategy that the team’s directors and advisers draw up for the 14 races that remain to be played. Meanwhile, the duo that has consolidated with Max will also put them in the fight for win the Constructors’ World Championship.

