Why Checo Pérez would no longer have Red Bull contracts after 2024

Checo Pérez would end his relationship with Red Bull in 2024, according to Christian Horner

the future of Sergio Czech Pérez on the formula 1 could change abruptly, despite the fact that he recently signed his renewal with Red Bull Racing until 2024, it could be the last contract he has with the Austrian team, and from then on he would have to look for other options to continue his career in the maximum speed circuit.

It was Christian Hornerchief mechanic of Red Bull, who was in charge of advancing the plans that lie ahead and which they would no longer include Sergio Pérez. During a talk for the forum The Cambridge UnionHorner left between seeing that Czech would no longer be renewed once your contract ends, so they would leave him out of the team.

And it is that the reason why they would no longer have it as second pilot of Red Bull is due to the pilot school that the Austrian team has, which seeks to support the young pilots in their training and help them debut in Formula 1.

Christian Horner assured that Checo Pérez would have to leave the team in 2024 (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

When the moderator of the debate asked Horner how much the rehiring of the Mexican pilot influenced said project, he was honest and accepted the “obstacle” it represents for pilots like Pierre Gaslyleading member of the Red Bull affiliate.

Furthermore, he recognized that Pérez is no longer as young as when he started in Formula 1so it would be another factor for the team of the Red Bull find a second driver for the team.

“Sergio is not getting any younger, he is 32 years old now, and it may be the last contract he signs.”

Checo Pérez shared his renewal through social networks (Photo: Twitter/@SChecoPerez)

Therefore, he bet that the best for the team and mainly for the academy of young pilots of the Red Bull, it would be best if Czech come out in 2023if it maintains a low yield, or until 2024, date on which your current employment relationship will expire. This was stated by Christian Horner in the dialogue with Cambridge Union that they posted on YouTube:

“Obviously when we took this option with Sergio for the next couple of years, he blocked the seat, unless he absolutely doesn’t deliver – for whatever reason, in 2023 or early 2024, for example.”

About the professional competition between Czech Perez and Pierre Gaslythe chief mechanic assured that the presence of the man from Guadalajara has blocked the Frenchman’s opportunity to try himself in Formula 1 with the Red Bull Racing single-seater, for which he described as “frustrating” the feeling experienced by the 26-year-old driver and Alexander Albona Thai driver who is also waiting for an opportunity with the Austrian team.

Checo Pérez announced that he will continue with Red Bull Racing until 2024

“For someone like Pierre Gasly this is incredibly frustrating. or Alex, because he is blocking that seat, obviously we try to help them to continue in Formula 1, to have the opportunity to see how that talent develops, ”said Horner.

The renewal of Czech Pérez with Red Bull became known after the Mexican won the Monaco Grand Prix and positioned himself in place to contend for the drivers’ championship for the season. It was through social networks that the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco shared with his followers the extension of his contract with the team.

He was grateful for the opportunity he was given at Red Bull, as Sergio had shown the necessary qualities to continue within the team. Later, Helmut Markoadvisor to the team, revealed that the hiring of Czech it happened before the race in Monaco, but they waited until after the race to make it official.

