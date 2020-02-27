Why Chicago Fire Fans Probably Shouldn’t Get Too Excited About Brett And Casey

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 15 of Chicago Fire Season 8, known as “Off The Grid.”
Chicago Fire spent most of “Off The Grid” on the Sean Roman storyline connecting Fire to P.D. for the two-part crossover, however the facet plot was all about Brett attempting to attach together with her start mom with Casey alongside for the journey. The episode revealed the bond between Brett and Casey is stronger than ever as Casey continues to help Brett, and Brett clearly appreciates what he is doing for her. So does their more and more shut bond as demonstrated in “Off The Grid” means these sparks flying between them will likely be fanned right into a flame for followers of the connection?
Fans most likely should not get too excited a couple of potential romance any time too quickly. There are in-universe causes {that a} hookup might not be within the works within the foreseeable future in addition to some feedback from actor Jesse Spencer that time towards a reasonably gradual burn. Let’s begin with the in-universe causes.
Why Season Eight May Not Be The Time For Romance
Despite the fact that Brett and Casey spend numerous time collectively since they work the identical shift at Firehouse 51, now Brett seemingly could have loads occurring personally that might imply she must give attention to herself reasonably than hooking up with Casey. A number of romances could also be born in Firehouse 51, however there is a time and a spot, and neither could also be proper for Brett at this level.
After making the journey to introduce herself to her start mother (with Casey driving her) in “Off The Grid,” Brett had the door shut in her face by her start mother’s husband. Her start mother, Julie, finally dropped by the firehouse to apologize for Scott shutting her out, clarify that they’d like to have her of their lives, and reveal her being pregnant.
In a single fell swoop, Brett has her bio mother attempting to carry her into her life and a organic half-sibling on the best way sooner reasonably than later, judging by the scale of her child bump. The being pregnant may very well be high-risk as properly, since Julie is in her mid-40s. She revealed to Brett that she’d given start on the age of 16.
Personally, I even have some suspicions about Scott. Julie defined that Scott panicked at unexpectedly which means Brett when he’d solely simply discovered that his spouse had had a child as an adolescent, however his response made me really feel like there’s one thing sketchier occurring. Whereas I’d simply be paranoid about worst-case eventualities in One Chicago after what occurred to Burgess on P.D., I positively nonetheless have my eye on Scott.
Casey additionally attached with Dawson not too way back. Whereas they made it clear that their evening collectively got here with no strings connected or expectations of long-distance monogamy, it additionally solely took one dance for his or her them to fall again into their attraction and love for one another. Brett and Casey can by all means proceed rising nearer, however switching gears and beginning a romance should not occur too quickly, in my guide.
Why One Star Says It May Not Occur But
Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer addressed the Casey/Brett bond in some interviews earlier in 2020, and his feedback do not level towards a love connection simply but. He additionally did not rule out their bond taking a flip for the romantic sooner or later, however he hasn’t dropped any particulars. Talking with TV Information, Spencer defined what the Fire focus is on in the meanwhile for Brett and Casey:
So [showrunner Derek Haas] proper now, he is actually constructing off the friendship between them as a result of it was form of like they’ve each been by means of numerous stuff, emotional form of baggage. If we do get there, this season goes to be about them constructing a powerful base and constructing some friendship. If it goes in that course, then it does. And if it does not, it does not.
Nice relationships develop out of nice friendships, proper? Based on Jesse Spencer, Derek Haas is specializing in the friendship between Brett and Casey. It is actually true that each Brett and Casey carry some baggage to their dynamic, not the least of which is Dawson. Each love her in their very own methods, and Haas shared with CinemaBlend how Dawson’s return impacted how Brett sees Casey.
Jesse Spencer would not verify that Brettsey will ever be a factor, and it is value noting that he stated “if we do get there” reasonably than “after we do get there.” All issues thought-about, his phrases lead me to consider that if something romantic occurs between them in Season 8, it will not be till the very finish.
That stated, a few of Jesse Spencer’s feedback to Us Weekly reveal his private ideas on Brett/Casey and the way a lot he really is aware of about what’s in retailer:
Derek Haas likes toying with the followers loads. His personal little particular recreation is to rile up the followers. If I requested him, he’d inform me however I really choose to not know, at the least to not know an excessive amount of, and issues can change too. However yeah, I wish to see them get collectively as a result of what they’re constructing proper now’s a friendship and it feels natural. They’d totally different conditions, however they’re fairly comparable, and so they each have a little bit of an unsightly previous. They’re therapeutic and therapeutic collectively. I believe it’s an natural method for it to occur.
Jesse Spencer qualifies as a fan of a possible Brett/Casey romance! He additionally does not know for positive what Derek Haas has in thoughts for the dynamic transferring ahead, so I believe it is protected to say that his ideas on Brett/Casey aren’t coloured by what’s occurring far down the road. If Jesse Spencer, who has led Chicago Fire for the previous eight seasons and seen Casey by means of an enormous variety of adjustments, thinks this relationship can be natural for his character, who am I to argue?
So, the long run for a Brett/Casey relationship is arguably brilliant, however the journey towards them lastly hooking up is likely to be lengthy. On the very least, followers would possibly need to put together for the will-they-won’t-they to proceed into Season 9, assuming NBC renews Chicago Fire. Primarily based on the rankings, I believe it is a fairly protected assumption that Fire and the opposite two One Chicago collection will likely be again subsequent season.
Are you a fan of Brett and Casey as a pair? Weigh in along with your vote in our ballot under, and be sure you take a look at NBC on Wednsdays at 9 p.m. ET within the 2020 winter lineup for the most recent developments (or lack thereof) on the Brettsey entrance.
