Why Chicago Fire Fans Probably Shouldn’t Get Too Excited About Brett And Casey

Chicago Fire spent most of “Off The Grid” on the Sean Roman storyline connecting Fire to P.D. for the two-part crossover, however the facet plot was all about Brett attempting to attach together with her start mom with Casey alongside for the journey. The episode revealed the bond between Brett and Casey is stronger than ever as Casey continues to help Brett, and Brett clearly appreciates what he is doing for her. So does their more and more shut bond as demonstrated in “Off The Grid” means these sparks flying between them will likely be fanned right into a flame for followers of the connection?