Why Chicago Fire Should Send Foster To Chicago Med After Latest Development

Spoilers forward for the April Eight episode of Chicago Fire Season 8, referred to as “Mild Issues Up.”
Just one episode of Chicago Fire is left earlier than the top of Season Eight due to the manufacturing halt, so some tales will seemingly go unfinished, at the least for now. Whereas Foster didn’t even have the largest of roles in “Mild Issues Up,” which lastly noticed Cruz get married regardless of his heartbreak in early Season 8, one scene might level towards Annie Ilonzeh leaping from Chicago Fire to Chicago Med. Whereas Fire wouldn’t be the identical with out Foster, I for one can be on board with Foster becoming a member of the Med workforce.
In “Mild Issues Up,” Foster carried out a maneuver within the subject that paramedics aren’t skilled for, however she knew methods to do from her days as a surgical resident earlier than she was kicked out of her program for dishonest on her boards. At Med, Will was so impressed with the process that he requested Foster in regards to the trauma surgeon who carried out it, then mentioned that she’d missed her calling when he realized {that a} paramedic had pulled it off.
Now, if Will’s informal comment about Foster pulling off a process match for a trauma surgeon had occurred in one other season of Chicago Fire and even earlier in Season 8, I wouldn’t interpret this as any greater than Foster getting due credit score for going above and past to save lots of a life. On condition that Foster in Season Eight has been proven considering again, seemingly with some regrets, on her time as a health care provider earlier than being kicked out, I can see Fire sending her to Med.
Truthfully, that may very well be a very good factor, even when I might be unhappy to lose Foster’s dynamic with Brett and Kidd on Chicago Fire. Chicago Med has, in my view, been lacking an enormous persona in surgical procedure (and trauma surgical procedure) because the loss of life of Ava and departure of Connor. Admittedly, Crockett Marcel wasted no time in making a splash, however Med misplaced two main surgeon characters and solely gained one in alternative.
Foster is a longtime character with a medical historical past; why not deliver her into Med, the place she may have a extra distinct function than she does on Fire? It’s price noting {that a} Fire character has jumped to Med earlier in each sequence’ run, when firefighter Jeff Clarke was injured on the job after which popped up on Med as an intern.
Though Clarke was by no means practically as main a personality on Fire is as Foster, I feel Foster may slot in and have an opportunity to develop additional. The celebs of Fire will seemingly all the time be Casey and Severide, and the individuals of their quick periphery, and which will by no means be Foster. Med spreads the tales across the ensemble just a little extra.
It’s additionally price noting that every one three One Chicago sequence have been renewed for 3 extra seasons, bringing Chicago Fire to at the least an eventual 11 and Chicago Med to at the least eight. (Chicago P.D. is presently assured by Season 10.) The sequence are going to wish to combine issues as much as stay attention-grabbing and dominant within the rankings, and the three-season renewals current alternatives for planning an extended sport. Simply suppose how far Foster may go in three years on Med vs. three extra years as a paramedic on Fire!
The departure of Foster to Chicago Med would, if it occurred, depart a gap within the Fire ensemble. That mentioned, Fire has survived modifications to the paramedic workforce a number of instances all through the eight seasons thus far.
In reality, Fire may theoretically simply pull considered one of its EMT-certified firefighters into the ambulance to turn out to be Brett’s new associate. Kidd was serving to Brett and Foster in “Mild Issues Up,” in any case, and has crammed in for one or the opposite in previous episodes. Alternately, a brand new character may very well be introduced in, and Blake Gallo in Season Eight has proved (to me, at the least) that contemporary blood on a long-running sequence like Chicago Fire generally is a superb factor.
Might my dream of a long-lost Halstead rising from nowhere to hitch Fire, and due to this fact give each One Chicago sequence a Halstead, lastly come true?!
In all seriousness, transferring Foster from Chicago Fire to Chicago Med wouldn’t be one thing that couldn’t be undone, and even as difficult as transferring a Chicago P.D. character to FBI regardless of the shut ties between these two exhibits courtesy of a latest crossover. If Foster on Med didn’t work out, she may simply return to Fire. Dropping Foster from Fire wouldn’t actually be shedding her. Simply transferring her!
Sadly, followers will seemingly not discover out what the complete plan was for Foster’s present arc till Season 9, every time manufacturing is ready to resume on Chicago Fire. Except the April 15 Season Eight finale is the game-changer for her, a number of episodes forward of the supposed finale, Foster in all probability gained’t be going wherever simply but, if in any respect.
The Season Eight finale of Chicago Fire will air Wednesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, in between the Season 5 finale of Chicago Med at Eight p.m. ET and the Season 7 finale of Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. (with each of these sequence packing a Halstead) in primetime.
