Why Chicago Fire Should Send Foster To Chicago Med After Latest Development

Just one episode of Chicago Fire is left earlier than the top of Season Eight due to the manufacturing halt, so some tales will seemingly go unfinished, at the least for now. Whereas Foster didn’t even have the largest of roles in “Mild Issues Up,” which lastly noticed Cruz get married regardless of his heartbreak in early Season 8, one scene might level towards Annie Ilonzeh leaping from Chicago Fire to Chicago Med. Whereas Fire wouldn’t be the identical with out Foster, I for one can be on board with Foster becoming a member of the Med workforce.