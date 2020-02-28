Why Chicago Fire Should Try And Make More Crossovers Happen With P.D. And Med

Go away a Remark
Chicago Fire crossed over with Chicago P.D. for the annual One Chicago two-parter on February 26, and it is already protected to say that Fire must cross over with P.D. and Med on NBC much more in future. The numbers are in for One Chicago on the evening of the crossover, and whereas all three sequence loved stable scores, Fire got here out on prime.
One Chicago has earned a repute for its outstanding consistency in scores and viewership, with Chicago Med at Eight p.m., Chicago Fire at 9 p.m., and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. repeatedly dominating their time slots on Wednesday nights. Med is often on prime, however Fire had the sting on February 26 and even reached its largest same-day viewers in additional than a 12 months. Learn on for the notable Reside+Similar day numbers in the important thing 18-49 demographic from Chicago Fire‘s February 26 crossover with P.D.!
With the primary half of the crossover that introduced again a long-lost P.D. character at 9 p.m., Chicago Fire attracted an viewers of 8.56 million, which THR stories is Fire‘s largest viewers since all the way in which again on February 20, 2019. That episode was considered by 8.85 million. Notably, Fire‘s viewers for this P.D. crossover was smaller than its viewers for the much-hyped “An infection” crossover between all three One Chicago exhibits again within the fall. Fire additionally acquired a lift within the scores, hitting a 1.2.
I do not need to say that the boosts are 100% because of the crossover with P.D., however NBC went all-out on promoting the two-parter, and P.D. obtained boosts of its personal, if not fairly equal to Fire‘s. Chicago P.D.‘s viewership jumped to eight.16 million for the second half of the crossover with Fire, which marked P.D.‘s largest viewers because the “An infection” crossover. It tied Fire‘s 1.2 score, which just about by no means occurs for P.D. in Reside+Similar day calculation. The bump for Chicago Fire seemingly carried on into P.D.!
In case Fire hitting its highest viewership in additional than a 12 months and scoring a 1.2 is not sufficient of an indication that the crossover was a winner for the heroes of Firehouse 51, Fire additionally managed to beat Med on the evening, when Med is usually the most-viewed of the One Chicago sequence. Admittedly, Fire did not win by a lot, with its 8.56 million barely edging out Med‘s 8.53 million, however it’s icing on the scores cake for Fire!
Whereas extra crossovers would possible be nice for Fire (in addition to Med and P.D.), will they occur? One Chicago typically comes collectively for one mega crossover between all of its exhibits within the fall, after which airs a two-parter between Fire and P.D. within the winter/early spring.
There are additionally frequent mini crossovers, with characters from the assorted exhibits dropping by the others to assist. This method has clearly labored with all three exhibits airing on the identical evening, a lot in order that I’ve come to suspect Gray’s Anatomy and Station 19 on ABC are attempting to copy the success.
Contemplating NBC simply handed down huge renewals for all three One Chicago sequence (and Legislation & Order: SVU), Fire, P.D., and Med nonetheless have three extra seasons to cross over with one another. For now, you possibly can catch new episodes on Wednesday nights, with Med at Eight p.m., Fire at 9 p.m., and P.D. at 10 p.m. on NBC.
