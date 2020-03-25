Why Chicago Fire’s Really Dangerous Stunt Was Even More Impressive In Real Life

There’s one stunt within the episode that I simply assume is extremely particular, and that is the second the place we first discover Jenni on the steps firstly of the episode, making an attempt to crawl by the fireplace to get to her son. Jenni is portrayed by an actress named Rachel Miner who can be wheelchair-bound, and Rachel did that stunt. She laid on the steps in entrance of the fireplace and crawled up these stairs, and he or she was so decided to try this on her personal, and I am so happy with all her exhausting work within the episode, and I believe it turned out to look actually harmful. It turned out to look actually harmful and he or she was going to truly crawl by the fireplace to get to her son, so there was a number of nice stunts. The warehouse cabinets, and Cook dinner and even Herrmann’s workplace is a stunt, however Rachel’s work on the staircase I am tremendous proud to be part of and I am honored to have labored along with her as nicely.