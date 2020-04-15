Why Chicago P.D.’s Season 7 Finale Will Deliver ‘No Closure’

Go away a Remark
Chicago P.D. is wrapping up in a method that followers in all probability would not have thought, because the Season 7 finale can be largely targeted on LaRoyce Hawkins’ Atwater within the midst of a harmful sting op, reasonably than a extra conventional finale that spreads the narrative love round. It nonetheless sounds prefer it’ll be fairly the memorable hour of TV, nevertheless, serving as a direct follow-up to Season 6’s racially charged ep “Evening in Chicago.” Viewers in all probability should not count on for issues to be all cooled off when the summer season hiatus begins, although.
The Season 7 finale, “Silence of the Evening,” will see Atwater going undercover to research a drug-trafficking ring. Issues get fairly troublesome when he realizes the ring has one other undercover cop in its ranks, and it simply so occurs to be Mickey O’Sullivan’s Tim Doyle, one of many cops who pulled Atwater and Daryl over throughout that deadly show of racial profiling from final season. However showrunner Rick Eid says that despite the fact that Atwater figures Doyle to be a “racist asshole,” it seems the man may very well be sincerely apologetic about what occurred.
That, in flip, causes Atwater to bask in much more advanced thought processes about tips on how to really feel and react to a troublesome state of affairs that later goes down with Doyle. Not simply from the attitude of a black man, but additionally as a police officer. In talking with TV Information, Rick Eid appears to be insinuating that Atwater will make a morally unsound choice. In his phrases:
It should make him be ok with himself (for a couple of minutes anyway), however there can be no closure. The problems addressed are too difficult to wrap up in a bow. The selection Atwater makes on this episode is courageous, however like Ray Value stated: there is a price to being courageous. So, Atwater goes to must take care of the results.
Uh-oh. The phrase “penalties” isn’t a terrific one to listen to or take care of within the Chicago-verse, particularly in a sophisticated state of affairs like this. It does not sound like Atwater goes to toss Doyle within the river or something, since that in all probability would not rely as a “courageous” act that he can be happy with himself for. (Okay, possibly for a few minutes.) However it additionally does not sound like Atwater stood down and accepted Doyle’s apologies over beer and pizza.
Atwater will not do himself any good by both pissing off Doyle within the midst of an undercover operation, or by making himself look suspicious to any of the drug traffickers. That’s, except he finds a courageous sufficient method to blow Doyle’s cowl to the opposite criminals. All of it relies on how recent these emotions about Daryl’s loss of life are, I suppose.
Contemplating how awkwardly Voight dealt with the “Evening in Chicago” state of affairs after Atwater received arrested, it is fairly attainable that Voight can be concerned within the aforementioned penalties. Hopefully he’ll be extra readily on Atwater’s facet this time, although, as an alternative of leaping on the likelihood to defend the lads who wronged him.
Take a look at the trailer for Chicago P.D.‘s Season 7 finale under!
In fact, “Silence of the Evening” wasn’t initially meant to function Chicago P.D.‘s finale, because it’s solely the 20th episode of the season. It is unknown at this level whether or not or not the results from the installment in query would have gotten resolved earlier than the unique finale plans, which needed to get tossed as soon as Hollywood shut down (and lots of different locations) shut down. However for now, followers can be ready for fairly some time to see what Season eight will ship. (Hopefully extra crossovers with different Dick Wolf exhibits.)
Chicago P.D.‘s finale airs Wednesday night time on the tail finish of the NBC drama lineup, at 10:00 p.m. ET.
