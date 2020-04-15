Why Chicago P.D.’s Season 7 Finale Will Deliver ‘No Closure’

In fact, “Silence of the Evening” wasn’t initially meant to function Chicago P.D.‘s finale, because it’s solely the 20th episode of the season. It is unknown at this level whether or not or not the results from the installment in query would have gotten resolved earlier than the unique finale plans, which needed to get tossed as soon as Hollywood shut down (and lots of different locations) shut down. However for now, followers can be ready for fairly some time to see what Season eight will ship. (Hopefully extra crossovers with different Dick Wolf exhibits.)