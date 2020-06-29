Why China’s Tencent Is Buying Stakes in Universal and Warner Music – Variety

It’s tempting to conceive of Chinese language media companies because the native equal of a well-recognized Western model. That mindset imagines Weibo because the Chinese language Twitter, iQIYI because the Chinese language Netflix, and WeChat as a Center Kingdom model of WhatsApp.

The truth is normally extra difficult. Largely walled off from worldwide competitors, many Chinese language media-tech companies have grown by being hybrids, with video games companies spilling over into live-streaming, and e-commerce companies justifying excursions into streaming video.

Tencent-owned WeChat’s success as a “Tremendous App,” delivering all the things from messaging to photograph sharing, through company communications and cashless funds, has develop into a job mannequin for a lot of Asian unicorns – and most likely the envy of Fb too.

To think about its NYSE-listed subsidiary Tencent Music Leisure (TME) as merely the Chinese language counterpart of worldwide music streaming chief Spotify is to grasp solely a part of the corporate.

That perspective may additionally underestimate Tencent’s long run ambition for TME. And it makes Tencent and TME’s current purchases of fairness stakes in Western music majors Universal Music and Warner Music look inconsistent with TME’s enterprise focus, which for the second is basically China-centric.

Tencent and TME paid $3.Three billion EUR3 billion for a 10% stake in Universal Music in January. And this month TME spent $200 million for a 1.6% slice of Warner Music Group (by proudly owning 10.4% of WMG’s excellent ‘A’ Shares) proper after WMG’s IPO.

Tencent, whose shares reached an all-time excessive final week, anchoring it firmly among the many world’s ten Most worthy companies, actually has the monetary firepower. It additionally has brainpower and loads of deal-making expertise – in line with Mergermarket publication, Tencent has spent $62 billion on acquisitions since 2012, whereas the Crunchbase M&A tracker says that over 150 of these have been abroad offers.

Other than founder ‘Pony’ Ma Huateng, an eminence grise usually thought-about company China’s deepest strategic thinker, Tencent’s senior administration counts a number of U.S.-trained former funding bankers.

“The highest administration at Tencent group stage are all tremendous good. They’re by no means simply trying on the subsequent transfer. They’re all the time trying 2 or Three strikes over the horizon,” one government outdoors Tencent, however who has had enterprise dealings with the group, instructed Variety. “The endgame for Tencent, in fact, is a merger with Spotify, and to tackle Apple.”

TME has three separate platforms, QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwu, which give it a mixed 42.7 million paying subscribers, making it the most important music streamer in China. Spectacular as which may sound, solely 10% of TME’s content material is behind a paywall, and music streaming accounts for lower than 30% of its enterprise.

The bigger half, accounting for 68% of TME revenues, is “social leisure” principally supplying karaoke (WeSing) and reside music companies. TME makes its cash in that sector from commercials and from a lower of the presents and non-recurring funds that customers make to artists.

TME additionally has operations re-licensing music to competing streamers, a expertise improvement division, and assortment of smaller actions, similar to reside streaming of video games play, music movies and TV content material.

“TME is a social community, not only a platform-based digitizer {of professional} content material,” CEO Cussion Pang stated final month on a convention name with monetary analysts. Pang desires TME’s 657 million month-to-month customers to create and share their very own music, movies and reside streams.

The urgent must spend $3.5 billion shopping for shares in UMG and WMG appears much more distant when it turns into clear that native bands are extra essential than Western music acts. “There’s a variety of deal with the three majors, however the greatest 5 labels account for under lower than 30% of our streaming quantity on our platform,” says Pang.

The company clarification for the offers is boilerplate stuff. “TME intends to additional deepen the cooperation with UMG and drive the event of music leisure market in China. This funding was very properly aligned with Tencent Music’s mission to make use of expertise to raise the position of music in folks’s lives by enabling them to create, take pleasure in, share and work together with music,” a TME spokesman instructed Variety in an emailed assertion.

Market management nonetheless could also be one other key consideration.

“Tencent has a historical past of vertical integration in different enterprise segments,” says the surface government. “Dominating distribution permits it to advertise its personal labels and enhance costs, and subsequently to extend the valuation of its personal labels.” The ubiquity of WeChat in China implies that considered one of TME’s platforms is just ever a few clicks away for a billion customers, whether or not they’re on a messaging, information or a web based e-book web site.

TME, which was born from Tencent’s personal QQ Music, and a 2016 merger with China Music Company, which in flip had stakes in each Kuwu and Kugou, has steadily been accused of dominating China’s music market.

This assertion has been particularly loud in the relicensing of music to different platforms similar to NetEase’s Cloud Music, Alibaba’s Xiami Music and China Cellular’s Migu.

They argued that having overpaid to win the unique licenses from Universal, Warner and Sony, TME then handed on these extreme prices when it re-licensed the content material to different Chinese language music streamers. And TME lumbered them with difficult utilization phrases.

In August final 12 months, it emerged that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation had opened a probe (most likely as early as January 2019) into TME’s practises. It known as in corporations together with Apple, Alibaba, Baidu, NetEase and Huawei to testify.

In mid-year the regulators ordered all Chinese language music streamers to share 99% of their content material with one another by way of sub-licenses. TME even agreed to start licensing to perceived threats Xiami and Bytedance, operator of TikTok and Douyin. The probe was deserted in January 2020 with none publication of its findings.

With that episode behind it, Tencent could have felt it had the inexperienced mild to re-start its music acquisitions. However even when it felt endorsed as China’s nationwide champion, constructing a monopoly will not be what TME had in thoughts.

TME is at present in negotiations to resume its content material provide take care of Sony’s BMG. As a substitute of an unique grasp license, this time it’s searching for a non-exclusive association, particularly one which cuts TME’s mounted minimal assure fee and will increase the income sharing part, TME’s chief technique officer Tony Yip explains. (Sony and Warner Music collectively personal a 4% of stake in TME.) However even a watered-down, non-exclusive license could serve TME’s objective.

That’s as a result of TME stays the most important fish in the Chinese language pond, and the accomplice of alternative.

Chinese language laws imply that Western media corporations can not promote on to Chinese language customers. At each flip, they want a accomplice. To function inside Chinese language borders, a streaming firm like Spotify or Apple Music must find servers in the nation, actively adjust to censorship (reside streaming is a very delicate space), and explicitly share its information with the federal government. These are all situations which can be unacceptable to most Western tech corporations.

As a substitute, reciprocal share possession preparations permits these Western corporations to earn one thing from China’s closed-off, however fast-growing market. And in return Tencent will get to personal chunks of among the main corporations in the developed world markets it has not but reached out to.

When TME and its huge daddy are able to gobble up Spotify, U.S. authorities can have comparatively little leverage to oppose their merger. Neither TME or Spotify is U.S.-owned, and the Western music giants can be unlikely to face in the way in which of their two greatest licensees. Apart from, in Apple, the U.S. has its personal nationwide champion that can be tough to dislodge.